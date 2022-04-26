All eyes on Travon Walker
Travon Walker will not be in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft.
Obviously, he could be if he so desired.
However, if you know this laid-back, self-described country boy from Thomaston, the neon lights and spectacle of the Las Vegas strip are just not his style. Especially if the choice is sharing the biggest moment of his soon-to-be professional life with family and friends.
“I’m going to be with my family,” Thompson told reporters on UGA's Pro Day. The family will gather on Thursday when the draft gets underway.
Walker is expected to become the first of what should be a record-breaking number of Georgia players drafted.
For those who have followed Walker’s story, then you know he’s been one of the most talked about players after his eye-popping numbers at the NFL Combine. That performance is a huge reason his name’s been linked with possibly going as the top overall pick to Jacksonville.
For those who might have missed it, check out these numbers:
• 40-yard dash – 4.51 seconds.
• Vertical jump – 35.5
• Broad jump – 12.3
• 3 cone drill – 6.89
• 20-yard shuttle – 4.32
As draft experts who follow the event can attest, that’s something one does not see athletes 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds typically able to do.
“The combine numbers, look at this - the longest wingspan of all the edge defenders — 84 1/4. 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. That’s stupid,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. “You’re pumped to get that as a running back. He did it at over 270 pounds. Then 12-3 broad jump, showing that lower body explosion I’m talking about.
“I know everyone’s going to say, ‘What about Kayvon Thibodeaux? I just think Travon Walker has got enormous upside, and on tape his consistency with effort and toughness and physicality really stood out.”
Walker is also versatile, another reason NFL teams are so high on what he can bring. Team’s will not have to worry about Walker fitting into their respective scheme.
A five-technique in a 3-4, a traditional defensive end in a 4-3? No problem.
He has the ability to be an edge defender in a 1-gap 3-4.
“I think is the most polarizing player in this draft,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “Some love him, some think he shouldn’t be in the top ten. Production, nine and a half sacks, 13 tackles for loss — career. That’s it. Six-five, 270-275, 4.5 speed. Great vertical, great length. He’s got all the talent. Will he be maximizing that at one position in the NFL? They’ve moved him around a lot. I thought he showed quickness inside. Is he twitchy enough outside?”
The answer to Kiper’s question about production is simple: On a defense as stacked as Georgia’s was last season, Walker did not have to make all the plays.
Not only was he surrounded by great talent, but Georgia’s defensive scheme did not ask a lot from him from a playmaking perspective. If there was ever a defense built where all 11 players were equal contributors, last year’s was it.
Walker knows he’s capable of much more and based on where he’s projected to go in the draft. Apparently, NFL teams agree.
“I’ve always been underrated,” Walker said. “But it’s all good. I’m just going to go out and do the best I can.”
Could the Jaguars make Walker the top pick?
Walker said during Georgia’s pro day he had already held several meetings with Jacksonville, including a dinner in downtown Athens.
He’s held numerous meetings with other organizations, including the Atlanta Falcons who hold the eighth overall pick.
“I feel I’ve put everything out there that I can,” Walker said. “The goal is to go as high as I can (in the draft). But that’s in God’s hands.”