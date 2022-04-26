All eyes on Travon Walker

Travon Walker will not be in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft.

Obviously, he could be if he so desired.

However, if you know this laid-back, self-described country boy from Thomaston, the neon lights and spectacle of the Las Vegas strip are just not his style. Especially if the choice is sharing the biggest moment of his soon-to-be professional life with family and friends.

“I’m going to be with my family,” Thompson told reporters on UGA's Pro Day. The family will gather on Thursday when the draft gets underway.

Walker is expected to become the first of what should be a record-breaking number of Georgia players drafted.

For those who have followed Walker’s story, then you know he’s been one of the most talked about players after his eye-popping numbers at the NFL Combine. That performance is a huge reason his name’s been linked with possibly going as the top overall pick to Jacksonville.

For those who might have missed it, check out these numbers:

• 40-yard dash – 4.51 seconds.

• Vertical jump – 35.5

• Broad jump – 12.3

• 3 cone drill – 6.89

• 20-yard shuttle – 4.32