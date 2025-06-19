Lane Pearson gives Bulldogs another big arm

Georgia added another big arm with Friday night experience, securing a commitment from West Georgia ace Lane Pearson via the NCAA transfer portal.

At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Pearson started 14 games last season for the Wolves, going 5-5 with a 4:02 ERA.

In 80.2 innings, Pearson allowed 81 hits with 24 walks and 86 strikeouts. He allowed just six home runs with opponents hitting .255 against him.

64Analytics.com ranked the native of Marshall, Va., as the 130th player in the portal.

Pearson is the 13th player to commit to Georgia out of the portal, and the second of the day. USC-Upstate outfielder Scott Newman committed to the program earlier in the afternoon.

Of Georgia’s 14 portal commitments, all but Newman rank inside the 64Analytics list of Top 250 players.

The Bulldogs have added six pitchers via the portal, all right-handers. Two-way player Kenny Ishakawa is a left-hander, but the Bulldogs are known to be seeking some lefties to add to the roster.

Pearson has shown he can dominate a game.

Earlier this year, he threw a nine-inning two-hitter against Florida Gulf Coast with zero walks and nine strikeouts. He also struck out 13 in a win over Eastern Kentucky.

Pearson just completed his first active season with the Wolves after taking a medical redshirt in 2024 following his transfer from Georgia Southern the season before.