Caleb Downs has seen just about everything Georgia has to offer.

He's seen the campus, the facilities, and the gameday atmosphere in Sanford Stadium. The top safety in the 2023 class is familiar with the surrounding town having grown up around an hour away.

But this spring, Downs had a new experience in Athens. For the first time, he saw the national champions hit the practice field. One aspect of the session in particular stood out to him most.