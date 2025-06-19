Georgia adds outfielder Scott Newman

Georgia snagged its third outfielder via the NCAA transfer portal, adding former USC-Upstate slugger Scott Newman to its roster on Thursday.

Newman announced via his account on X.

A redshirt sophomore, Newman batted .300 as the center fielder for USC-Upstate with 19 homers and 60 RBI. He also stole 11 bases in 20 attempts.

Newman did strike out 79 times in 237 at-bats, but is excellent defensively as the sophomore made only three errors last season and was a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove.

The native of Glenview, Illinois becomes the 12th player committed to Georgia out of the portal, and the third outfielder.

He joins former Seattle University standout Kenny Isahawka and former UNLV standout Cole Koniarsky.

