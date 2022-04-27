Georgia Spring Look Back: Running backs

We’ll continue on offense with a look back at the running backs:

WHAT WE LEARNED: A new wave of Bulldog running backs are ready to make their mark.

Although it’s not like Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards are unfamiliar with Georgia fans. Quite the contrary, actually.

However, this spring did mark the first time the trio were looked upon as the main core for the Bulldogs after both Zamir White and James Cook moved on.

From what we understand, the trio came back from the national championship in the proper frame of mind, put in their offseason work as if to prove to position coach Dell McGee that they’re ready to shoulder the road.

How exactly McGee plans on splitting up the carries does remain a mystery, but if the group can manage to stay healthy, Running Back U should once again be in excellent hands.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Can Kendall Milton stay healthy?

We’ll preface this by saying the junior from California appeared to be in the best shape of his life when we saw him during G-Day.

At 6-foot-1 and listed at 220 pounds on Georgia’s official website, injuries limited Milton to seven games as a freshman and eight last year as a sophomore.

We’ve seen flashes from Milton, who for a big back also has excellent speed. But hopefully he’s able to stay on the field.

If so, don’t be surprised if the former five-star has a breakout year.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Is Edwards primed to take the next step?



The former Colquitt County standout is a former four star, but seemingly did not come to Athens with quite the acclaim as some of Georgia’s other recent backs.

At 5-10 and 210 pounds, Edwards might not overly impress you with his size, but teammates will tell you he may be the hardest runner.

We’ve seen Edwards put some good numbers, averaging a combined five yards per carry to pick up 428 career yards. He’s also shown the ability to catch the ball, which we all in Todd Monken’s offense, can earn you even more opportunities. Do not be shocked if Edwards does.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will any newcomers make an impact?

The Bulldogs will welcome two more running backs into the fold when Andrew Paul and Branson Robinson report with the rest of the freshman in May.

Both young men are legitimate bruisers.

Paul packs approximately 220 pounds on his 5-10 frame, while the 5-10, 218-pound Robinson boasts a physique that will remind some of a young Nick Chubb.

Although it would be unfair to hang a Chubb comparison on the incoming freshman before he ever takes a snap, Robinson adds a ton of potential into the equation.

He and Paul will each have their opportunities. How many? We’ll have to wait and see.



