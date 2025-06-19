What to expect: Josh McCray

Georgia initially wasn’t expected to add to its running back room.
But after injuries played such a key role in the backfield last fall, Kirby Smart had a change of heart.
Enter, former Illinois tailback Josh McCray.
McCray enjoyed a solid year last season for the Illini, rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. That includes a 114-yard effort with two touchdowns to earn MVP honors at the Cheez-It Bowl against South Carolina.
At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, the Alabama native is a power back whose strength is running between the tackles.
He’ll be a welcome complement to Nate Frazier and will add some depth and experience to what’s still a relatively young Bulldog backfield.
“He’s a talented kid from a great high school program,” Smart said before last month’s Regions Golf Tournament in Hoover, Ala. “Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in college football with analytics people going for it, you need short-yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that."
As we continue our summer expectation series, let’s take a closer look at McCray:
Strengths
McCray has already proven he’s an effective runner. His experience doesn’t hurt either.
Along with Rodrick Robinson, McCray gives Georgia a pair of “bruisers” at the position.
Although McCray doesn’t have what you call “elite” speed, he won’t need it for what Georgia has in mind for him. His power and ability to run between tackles make him an ideal candidate for the Bulldogs on short-yardage plays.
McCray has also shown the ability to catch the football, which helps him see the field even more.
Areas to improve
McCray was able to stay healthy last year for Illinois after missing time with injuries the previous two campaigns.
We’ve mentioned the fact that his speed is not necessarily elite, but the bigger concern is an inconsistent pad level, which some feel has kept him from taking the next step as a back.
He’ll look to improve that aspect this fall, while learning Georgia’s offensive system.
Expectations
Coaches want their running backs to bring something different to the table, and that will be true with McCray.
Where Frazier is shifty and fast, McCray relies on strength and brute force.
That will make him a bruising complement to Frazier, and someone the Bulldogs could lean on in short-yardage and goal line plays.
McCray also has excellent vision, which always comes in handy when you’ve only got a split second to make your move.
With Georgia’s depth, McCray might not reach the yardage total he did last season with Illinois. But he will play an important role and is someone Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will count on immensely this fall.