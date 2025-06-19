What to expect: Josh McCray

Georgia initially wasn’t expected to add to its running back room.

But after injuries played such a key role in the backfield last fall, Kirby Smart had a change of heart.

Enter, former Illinois tailback Josh McCray.

McCray enjoyed a solid year last season for the Illini, rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. That includes a 114-yard effort with two touchdowns to earn MVP honors at the Cheez-It Bowl against South Carolina.

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, the Alabama native is a power back whose strength is running between the tackles.

He’ll be a welcome complement to Nate Frazier and will add some depth and experience to what’s still a relatively young Bulldog backfield.

“He’s a talented kid from a great high school program,” Smart said before last month’s Regions Golf Tournament in Hoover, Ala. “Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in college football with analytics people going for it, you need short-yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that."

As we continue our summer expectation series, let’s take a closer look at McCray: