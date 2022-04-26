Bulldog bats bash Ga. State

With another huge SEC road trip on tap at LSU, getting some good vibes going against Georgia State was the goal for Georgia Tuesday night at Foley Field.

A 16-1 rout of the Panthers did the trick.

“After last weekend (at Alabama) we only scored seven runs. We hit a bunch of balls hard, they just didn’t fall,” first baseman Chaney Rogers said. “But yeah, we knew it was going to be a good day to hit. Their guy was throwing hard, so if we put a good swing on it, the ball was going to fly.”

Fly it did.

The Bulldogs scored the most runs since their 17-15 win at Kennesaw State, pounding out 15 hits to account for their 16 runs.

“When you play an in-state game like this, this is a huge game for Georgia State, so it needed to be a huge game for us,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We talked about before the game to make sure we had more energy than them.”

Garrett Blaylock and Rogers accounted for most of the damage driving in four and three runs, respectively. Rogers, Parks Harber and Ben Anderson each homered for Georgia.