Bulldog bats bash Ga. State
With another huge SEC road trip on tap at LSU, getting some good vibes going against Georgia State was the goal for Georgia Tuesday night at Foley Field.
A 16-1 rout of the Panthers did the trick.
“After last weekend (at Alabama) we only scored seven runs. We hit a bunch of balls hard, they just didn’t fall,” first baseman Chaney Rogers said. “But yeah, we knew it was going to be a good day to hit. Their guy was throwing hard, so if we put a good swing on it, the ball was going to fly.”
Fly it did.
The Bulldogs scored the most runs since their 17-15 win at Kennesaw State, pounding out 15 hits to account for their 16 runs.
“When you play an in-state game like this, this is a huge game for Georgia State, so it needed to be a huge game for us,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We talked about before the game to make sure we had more energy than them.”
Garrett Blaylock and Rogers accounted for most of the damage driving in four and three runs, respectively. Rogers, Parks Harber and Ben Anderson each homered for Georgia.
Unfortunately, the game did not end without some discouraging news.
Backup catcher Shane Marshall made his second appearance as a pitcher to start the ninth but after striking out the first batter, walked directly off the mound and into the clubhouse.
According to Stricklin, Marshall will have an MRI Wednesday, but the news does not appear good.
Anderson made sure the Bulldogs (29-12) would get off to a fast start as he homered on the first pitch that he saw for a quick 1-0 lead. It was the graduate’s third leadoff homer of the year.
A four-run second by the Bulldogs pushed the margin to 5-0, with Cory Acton, Connor Tate, and Cole Wagner each singling in runs. Blaylock added a sacrifice fly.
Blaylock drove in two more in the fifth on an RBI single, followed on the next pitch by Rogers, whose three-run homer pushed the lead to 10-0.
Harber’s seventh home run in the seventh added to the carnage, which did not end until the Bulldogs tallied three more runs in the eighth.
Eight pitchers saw action for the Bulldogs, which dropped Georgia State to 24-17.
Garrett Brown made the start but only lasted the first after getting a bases-loaded double play to retire the Panthers during their first turn at bat.
He was followed by freshman Chandler Marsh (3-0), who got credit for the win after throwing a career-best 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.
Luke Wagner, Max DeJong, Michael Polk, Coleman Willis, Marshall, and Bryce Melear closed out the game, allowing just one hit over the final 4.2 innings.
“Garrett did a great job getting that double play,” said Marsh, who walked a pair of batters in the fourth before coming out of the game.
“Luke had my back there, he had my back there, and we had some really good arms come after that,” he added. “I think as we go along, you’re really going to see the pitching and hitting start coming together.”