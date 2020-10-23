UGASports - The Daily Recap: Breaking down Kamari Lassiter's commitment

Here is the Oct. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Lassiter commits to Georgia

Four-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter (American Christian Academy/Tuscaloosa, Ala.) announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday at a homecoming event at his high school. At the same time, his announcement was a homecoming of sorts for him, since he’s originally from the home state of Georgia in Savannah.

"It was an extremely tough decision, but I am blessed to be where I am, and after a lot of prayer, I committed to Georgia. I am going back home,” Lassiter said.

Lassiter said that after he visited Athens he knew Georgia was the right school for him. Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren led his recruitment, with the two forging a great relationship.

"Overall, how Georgia recruited me stood out to me,” Lassiter said. “They were relentless. I could tell they wanted me. I could tell they cared for me. The way they recruited me non-stop showed me a lot through this whole process. The whole Athens environment played a role too. From the fans, to the atmosphere, to the players, to the coaches — everything there just fits me.

"Then the education I can get from Georgia was important in this decision. The education Georgia offers is top-notch and I know I can get a great degree for after football."

The ‘total package’

Lassiter almost committed to Auburn in August. But late that month Lassiter and his family took a trip to Athens. That's when everything changed. On Thursday, the Bulldogs were able to secure a commitment from the four-star corner.

American Christian Academy head coach Chris Smelley spoke about what Georgia is getting in Lassiter.

"As a defensive back, he has gotten great teaching from our defensive staff,” Smiley said. “Our defensive coordinator does a lot of different things, and Kamari has taken it all in and run with it. He is extremely smart in the classroom and that translates to the football field too. There is really nothing he cannot process or pick-up on the football field from a knowledge standpoint. You take his physical attributes, you take his athleticism, and then you add that to it, that is why he is the total package.”

Lassiter’s film review

Trent Smallwood broke down Lassiter’s film and sees him playing nickel at the college level.

“The No. 250 nationally rated prospect has excellent closing speed and is able to shed blocks to get into the backfield,” Smallwood wrote. “He's an above-average tackler who plays both cornerback and safety for his high school team at a high level. I really like his ability to read and react quickly and make plays on the ball.”

What it means, what’s next

Jake Reuse wrote that Lassiter’s striking ability is what stands out immediately when watching him play. While Lassiter is a physical defensive back, he plays within the scheme and doesn’t try to do too much. As for what’s next, Reuse believes that the Bulldogs could still take another couple of cornerbacks in addition to the four commits they have at the position. Nyland Green (Newton/Covington), Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) and Derrick Davis (Gateway/Monroeville, Pa.) are all options.

Snap count

Smallwood broke down the snap count for Georgia’s players during last Saturday’s game against Alabama. At receiver, George Pickens and Jermaine Burton played the same amount of reps at 68, which constituted 94 percent of the team’s snaps. On defense, safety Lewis Cine, safety Richard LeCounte, cornerback Tyson Campbell and cornerback Eric Stokes played all 80 defensive snaps.

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins are back for their weekly SEC podcast: "Around the League." This week's marquee game is Auburn at Ole Miss. The guys also break down Alabama at Tennessee, South Carolina at LSU, and Kentucky at Missouri.