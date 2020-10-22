UGASports - Rivals250 defensive back Kamari Lassiter commits to Georgia

While the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back was preparing for his homecoming game at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he also took the opportunity to announce that he’ll be coming home in another way: with a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s a homecoming in more ways than one for the nation’s No. 250 overall player, Kamari Lassiter .

"I'm from Georgia, so it's a home-state school that has felt at home from the beginning. I like Kirby Smart's knowledge of defensive backs, too,” Lassiter told Chad Simmons earlier this week.

Originally from Savannah, Lassiter has long held the Bulldogs in serious consideration.

"It felt great," Lassiter said of receiving the news of a Georgia offer. "It was very relieving. You know, all my friends and family were wondering whether the home team was going to offer.”

For the No. 25 corner in the Class of 2021, the Bulldogs were appealing for several reasons.

"It's about the defense,” Lassiter said in May. “Georgia is known for having an amazing defense with very good defensive backs. Of course, I'm also interested in the education from Georgia."

Lassiter becomes Georgia’s fourth defensive back commitment in the Class of 2021, joining four-star safety David Daniel, three-star cornerback Javon Bullard, and the nation’s top junior college defensive back, De’Jahn Warren.