Analysis: New UGA commit Kamari Lassiter is the 'total package'
HOW IT HAPPENED: This one almost ended back in August. Kamari Lassiter was very (VERY) close to committing, and at that time, it likely would have been to Auburn. He just never was 100% sure though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news