Kamari Lassiter to Georgia: What it means, what's next
After adding Amarius Mims to the fold last week, the Bulldogs are back on the board with another commitment in the Class of 2021. Four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter announced his intentions on Thursday evening.
What does the nation's No. 250 overall player bring to the fold?
With four defensive backs already on board, do the Bulldogs keep pressing at the position?
We'll examine both.
WHAT IT MEANS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news