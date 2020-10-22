UGASports - Kamari Lassiter to Georgia: "I am going back home"

Kamari Lassiter to Georgia: "I am going back home"
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter almost committed in August. He thought he was ready, but never could feel 100% about his decision, so he held off, took more time, and now has decided to go back home, and commit to Georgia over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech.
"I was leaning a couple of different ways back in August, so I had to wait," said Lassiter. "I was kind of torn between Auburn and Georgia, then Clemson came on hard around that time, so I just wasn't ready.
"It was an extremely tough decision, but I am blessed to be where I am, and after a lot of prayer, I committed to Georgia. I am going back home."
Lassiter, originally from Savannah (Ga.) grew up knowing about Georgia and the history as a program. The Bulldogs were always in the mix, but early in September, Lassiter took an under-the-radar trip back to Athens on his own, and that is when things started to turn in the Bulldog's favor.
"I pretty much knew after that visit that it was Georgia for me. I just wanted to walk around Athens, get one more feel for the campus, see how I feel in that environment, and it all felt right.
"I couldn't hang out with the coaches or anything, but I talked to them on the phone, I spent time with Brock Vandagriff, and when I left that short visit, it just felt different for me."
Charlton Warren led Georgia's recruiting efforts, and he and Lassiter developed a strong relationship.
"Me and coach Warren have definitely gotten close," said Lassiter. "He is not just close to me, but he has gotten to know my family too. He has put a lot of effort into getting to know us, he has recruited me hard and I know I will love playing for him.
"He is easy to talk to, he can be funny and he is a great coach. Coach Warren was definitely part of the reason I committed to Georgia."
What else led the no. 8 player in Alabama to Athens?
"Overall, how Georgia recruited me stood out to me. They were relentless. I could tell they wanted me. I could tell they cared for me. The way they recruited me non-stop showed me a lot through this whole process.
"The whole Athens environment played a role too. From the fans, to the atmosphere, to the players, to the coaches — everything there just fits me.
"Then the education I can get from Georgia was important in this decision. The education Georgia offers is top-notch and I know I can get a great degree for after football."
After Georgia had a big win over Auburn October 3, Lassiter gave Georgia the news of his commitment. He has slept better since then.
"The day after Georgia beat Auburn, I called coach Warren to tell him first, then I talked to coach Kirby Smart about it right after," said Lassiter. "I think both coaches were extremely surprised with my commitment. I do not think they were expecting it.
"When I told both coaches about it, they were so happy. There was a bunch of excitement from both coaches, and it just feels great.
"It is a big relief to have this process over and know I am going to Georgia. Everything is done now. The entire process was a blessing, but tough, and I am so excited about what's next for me when I get to Georgia."