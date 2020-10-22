UGASports - Kamari Lassiter to Georgia: "I am going back home"

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter almost committed in August. He thought he was ready, but never could feel 100% about his decision, so he held off, took more time, and now has decided to go back home, and commit to Georgia over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

"I was leaning a couple of different ways back in August, so I had to wait," said Lassiter. "I was kind of torn between Auburn and Georgia, then Clemson came on hard around that time, so I just wasn't ready.

"It was an extremely tough decision, but I am blessed to be where I am, and after a lot of prayer, I committed to Georgia. I am going back home."

Lassiter, originally from Savannah (Ga.) grew up knowing about Georgia and the history as a program. The Bulldogs were always in the mix, but early in September, Lassiter took an under-the-radar trip back to Athens on his own, and that is when things started to turn in the Bulldog's favor.

"I pretty much knew after that visit that it was Georgia for me. I just wanted to walk around Athens, get one more feel for the campus, see how I feel in that environment, and it all felt right.

"I couldn't hang out with the coaches or anything, but I talked to them on the phone, I spent time with Brock Vandagriff, and when I left that short visit, it just felt different for me."