UGASports - Film Review: Kamari Lassiter

Although Lassiter is listed as a cornerback, I see him playing as a nickel cornerback or safety at the next level. The No. 250 nationally rated prospect has excellent closing speed and is able to shed blocks to get into the backfield. He's an above-average tackler who plays both cornerback and safety for his high school team at a high level. I really like his ability to read and react quickly and make plays on the ball.

The American Christian Academy athlete doesn't shy away from contact. In the play below, Lassiter lines up at the safety position. He immediately reads the option play and is able to shoot into the backfield with quickness, tackling the ball carrier for a loss of two yards on the play.



