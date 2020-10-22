UGASports - Film Review: Kamari Lassiter

Film Review: Kamari Lassiter
Georgia picked up another big commitment on Thursday evening, when Rivals250 defensive back Kamari Lassiter announced his pledge. Originally from Savannah, Lassiter picked the Bulldogs over Auburn and others.
We step into the film room to take a closer look at the new Bulldogs commit.
PHYSICAL DEFENSIVE BACK
Although Lassiter is listed as a cornerback, I see him playing as a nickel cornerback or safety at the next level. The No. 250 nationally rated prospect has excellent closing speed and is able to shed blocks to get into the backfield. He's an above-average tackler who plays both cornerback and safety for his high school team at a high level. I really like his ability to read and react quickly and make plays on the ball.
The American Christian Academy athlete doesn't shy away from contact. In the play below, Lassiter lines up at the safety position. He immediately reads the option play and is able to shoot into the backfield with quickness, tackling the ball carrier for a loss of two yards on the play.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news