The Daily Recap: Attention turns to priority athlete

Here is the July 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Who’s next at receiver in 2024?

With Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) in the fold, Jed May took a look at which receivers are potentially next for the Bulldogs in the 2024 class. One of the top priorities Georgia will focus on is KJ Bolden (Buford/Buford, Ga.), who is technically designated as an athlete.

“Bolden has emerged as one of Georgia's top 2024 targets regardless of position,” May wrote. “The Buford High School product is electric with the ball in his hands, showing out as a sophomore last season with several senior Division I recruits on his team. Bolden is a frequent visitor to Athens and has been building a strong relationship with Bryan McClendon. In one unique twist, Bolden and McClendon played for the same youth football organization. Georgia figures to be a prominent player here throughout.”

How Georgia landed Carr

May went into detail as to how the Bulldogs were able to land Carr, who became Georgia’s first commitment in the 2024 class. One aspect that worked for Carr was the fact that a good number of Georgia’s coaches are from the Peach State and were able to relate to the talented receiver.

"Mainly all the people I’m going to be dealing with are from where I’m from and kind of understand me," Carr said. "I’m going to give them 100% from the time I get there. They’re going to know that because they’re from South Georgia. They know how South Georgians play football."

Domino effect

Blayne Gilmer suggested that Carr’s commitment could be the first of many to follow.

“Carr even has a teammate at Colquitt County High School in (tight end) Landen Thomas who will be a Georgia Bulldog if Todd Hartley has his way,” Gilmer wrote. “Hartley had a large part in bringing Carr into the fold. Landing an extremely athletic and dynamic receiver and tight end duo in Carr and Thomas would be attractive to the Julian Sayin and Jadyn Davis-type quarterback targets in the class as well. That would potentially be the current No. 28 and No. 34 players in the class respectively just out of Moultrie alone.

“The Peach State currently accounts for 40 of the top 250 slots in the Class of 2024 Rivals250. That is sixteen percent if my northeast Georgia math holds up correctly. Out of those 40 prospects, Georgia has a legitimate shot at landing well over half of them and can go a long way towards fulfilling class needs without leaving the state border.”

Scouting Tennessee

Anthony Dasher continued his series looking at Georgia’s 2022 opponents by taking a close look at how Tennessee projects this season. Of note, the Volunteers will need to be better on defense if they are to take a substantial leap.

“While Tennessee was one of the best in the SEC offensively, the Vols were one of the worst on defense,” Dasher wrote. “Tennessee ranked 12th in the SEC in total defense (421.69 yards), 12th in scoring defense (29.1 points per game), last in passing defense (273.2 yards per game), and ninth in sacks (34). The Vols also hurt themselves by allowing opponents to convert 42 percent of third downs against them, 103rd in the country.”

