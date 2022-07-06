Analysis: Why Ny Carr's commitment could be the first of many in Georgia
Late in the evening on Tuesday, Georgia received the verbal commitment of Class of 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr. Carr is one of the premier wide receivers in the entire class. That alone is enough for Georgia faithful to be excited. When looking a little closer though, the commitment of Carr could be the start of an important Peach State trend that will be vital to recruiting success in the Class of 2024.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news