Georgia's 2024 class got off to a strong start on Tuesday night.

Rivals100 receiver Ny Carr committed to the Bulldogs late on July 5. He is the first commitment for Georgia in the 2024 class, checking in as the No. 6 receiver and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

So with Carr now on board, who are the other top targets at receiver for Georgia in the 2024 cycle? UGASports takes a look at how things are shaping up.