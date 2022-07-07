Ny Carr knew he had everything he wanted right at home.

The 2024 Rivals100 receiver has visited schools across the country during his recruitment. As the No. 6 receiver in the 2024 class, Carr had numerous power programs courting him.

But in the end, he wanted to play for the in-state power Georgia. That urge to stay home led Carr to commit to the Bulldogs on July 5.

"I was just going to the schools and seeing like what they have, what they can offer me," Carr said. "I don’t think anybody can top Georgia. Nobody can beat that in my mind."