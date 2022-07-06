Scouting the opponents: Key questions for Tennessee

Can the offensive line keep Herndon Hooker upright?

Hooker was a pleasant surprise for Tennessee after transferring from Virginia Tech.

After taking over for Joe Milton in Week 2, Hooker went off, throwing for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 616 net yards.

In wide receiver Cedric Tillman, Hendon has a wideout who last year caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 scores.

The problem was that Hooker had trouble staying upright.

Opponents sacked Tennessee quarterbacks an incredible 40 times last year. The Vols do return four of their five starters on the offensive line, but the unit must do a much better job than it did a season ago.

The good news for Tennessee is that despite those issues, the Vols’ offense still averaged 39.3 points per game, second behind Alabama in the SEC and seventh nationally.

With eight starters back on offense, if Tennessee can cut down those sacks, opponents will really have their hands full.

Will the Vols be able to stop anyone?

While Tennessee was one of the best in the SEC offensively, the Vols were one of the worst on defense.

Tennessee ranked 12th in the SEC in total defense (421.69 yards), 12th in scoring defense (29.1 points per game), last in passing defense (273.2 yards per game), and ninth in sacks (34).

The Vols also hurt themselves by allowing opponents to convert 42 percent of third downs against them, 103rd in the country.

There is some talent.

Defensive ends Byron Young and Tyler Baron combined for 9.5 sacks a year ago, with linebacker Jeremy Banks adding 5.5. The problem for Banks is that he sometimes plays out of control, and last year was flagged for some key personal fouls.

Three of Tennessee’s four starting defensive backs also return. All three are seniors, but as the statistics indicate, some significant improvement from last season is warranted.

Are the Vols ready to give Georgia a run?

Offensively, Tennessee is a team you have to respect, and you can bet Kirby Smart will be singing the praises of the Vol offense prior to the team meeting in Athens on Nov. 5.

Everywhere Vols coach Josh Heupel has been, his teams have always boasted potent offenses, and this year will be no exception.

Tennessee’s offense will be a threat to score and score big on any team it plays this fall. The problem is, will their defense make enough stops against the other top offenses it will see throughout the year?

Until the Vols can become more consistent defensively, that could prove to be a chore.

Tennessee’s schedule sets up nicely for a solid year. Eight or nine wins appear likely.

Included in this year’s schedule are three games against the past three national champions (LSU, Alabama, and Georgia).

To beat teams of that caliber, the Vols are going to have to show they’re more of a complete team than they currently appear to be.