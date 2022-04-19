The Daily Recap: Amarius Mims returns to bolster offensive line

Here is the April 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Guess who’s back?

A week ago it seemed like Amarius Mims would be gone for good. Instead, the big tackle had a change of heart and decided to return to Georgia. UGASports first caught wind of Mims’ decision on Sunday, which followed a recent visit to Florida State.

Both Florida State and Miami were considered the two frontrunners to land Mims. The Bulldogs, however, were able to convince Mims to take his name out of the transfer portal and return to the program.

With Mims back in the fold, the depth at tackle improves drastically. Mims is considered the first tackle off the bench, backing up both Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.

Will Haynes end up in Georgia’s class?

Adam Gorney and Jed May discussed whether running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) will end up in Georgia’s recruiting class.

Spoiler: Both believe it happens.

"This looked like a lock to Georgia only a few short weeks ago but after a visit to Florida – where Justice Haynes’ father (who played for the Bulldogs) said was their best trip yet – the Gators have become serious contenders in Haynes’ recruitment," Gorney wrote. "That should not discount the four-star’s relationship with the Georgia staff especially with position coach Dell McGee. There will always be a post-visit high. That’s normal. But when things settle out, the Bulldogs will still have an edge for Haynes and I still have him headed to Athens.”

"Florida has joined Ohio State as serious threats to Georgia in the battle for Haynes," May wrote. "By all accounts, the Gators crushed Haynes’ visit earlier this month. However, I still believe Georgia holds a slight lead. There are the obvious ties with his dad playing there, but Haynes has also built strong relationships of his own with the Bulldog staff. Georgia has had him circled as priority number one at running back in this class for quite a while now. Ultimately, I think the Bulldogs win out."

Wayne shares Smart’s wisdom

Five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) was in town for Saturday’s G-Day Game and got some face time with head coach Kirby Smart. In doing so, Smart shared some wisdom with Wayne, one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation.

He told me don't fall in love with who calls me the most," Wayne said. "Instead, who is going to develop me for the NFL. They have a track record for OLBs to the NFL. Defense is who Georgia is. Don't chase NIL because that develops bad team chemistry."

Welch details second visit to UGA

Class of 2024 running back Micah Welch (Baldwin/Milledgeville, Ga.) discussed his second UGA visit, which he said went well. Welch spent some time at G-Day with Class of 2022 signee Branson Robinson as well.

Hoops: Bridges returns, Roberts transfers to program

Braelen Bridges announced he will return for the 2022-23 season. Bridges, who averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, announced on Twitter that after receiving feedback from the NBA, he decided it would be best to return to the Bulldogs.

In addition, the Bulldogs are welcoming a transfer addition in Terry Roberts. Roberts was previously at Bradley, where he was named the Missouri Valley’s 2021-2022 Newcomer of the Year. Roberts averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds last season.

Ring close-up