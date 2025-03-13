Georgia moves Kris Jones to new position

Signed by Georgia in 2024 as one of the nation’s top prospects at inside linebacker, redshirt freshman Kris Jones has moved positions to outside linebacker, as evident during the first media-viewing of spring practice.

UGASports first reported the move on Tuesday. That move was confirmed today.

Although still listed as an inside linebacker on an updated roster handed to the media, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Jones practiced solely with the outside linebackers, where Georgia is especially thin at the position. Besides junior Gabe Harris, who will miss spring practice while recovering from surgery, sophomore Quintavius Johnson is the lone returner with playing experience at the position. Johnson primarily played on special teams last season.

A four-star prospect from Stafford, Virginia, Jones was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in his class while at Fairfax High School. He missed most of his senior season after tearing a ligament in his big toe. After enrolling early at UGA in January of 2024, Jones did not play during the season while dealing with multiple injuries.

During the entirety of the media’s viewing, Jones was the No. 2 outside linebacker taking reps behind Johnson. Behind Jones were three true freshmen: Isaiah Gibson, followed by Chase Linton, and finally Darren Ikinnagbon.