Updating the offensive line in light of the Mims news

With Amarius Mims now back in Athens, what does that mean for Georgia’s offensive line?

For one, it helps the depth.

Left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon appear locked in as the starters at their respective positions, leaving Mims expected to rep as a backup for both spots.

He could possibly also see work at guard.

But as we saw during G-Day, Georgia’s offensive line is not lacking for talent and Mims will have to earn any playing time he receives.

Along with Jones and McClendon, the rest of Georgia’s first team offensive line consisted of Xavier Truss at left guard, Sedrick Van Pran at center, and Devin Willock at right guard.

“We had two or three missed assignments that were disappointing, things we wouldn't normally do. We didn't ask them to come out and just grind it and run the ball,” Smart said of the o-line group during his G-Day press conference. “We asked them to pass pro and play in a situation where guys know they're going to rush. I thought we passed off some twists nicely, and we've got some mobility in our quarterbacks.”

Although the 6-foot-7, 330-pounds Mims is being welcomed back with open arms, competition for reps will continue.

At guard, Tate Ratledge is expected to be ready for fall camp. The redshirt opened the 2021 season as the starter at right guard before suffering his Lisfranc injury in the opener.

Smart also had encouraging words to say about early enrollee Earnest Greene Jr. and redshirt sophomore Austin Blaske, who repped in G-Day as the second-team left and right tackles, respectively.

“Blaske worked at center and right tackle all spring. He did a tremendous job,” Smart said. “He started picking up more and more tackle reps as the spring went on.”

Smart was particularly impressed with Greene, who lost considerable weight to put himself in position to potentially be a trusted backup for Jones.

“Earnest has come a long way, from getting here and having to lose 25 to 30 pounds. He did that before spring, and then once he got on the field, because of his conditioning level, he was able to handle the number of reps we gave him,” Smart said. “He took almost every rep with the twos and the threes all spring, and I just think he's going to be a talented player that's extremely tough and does things the right way. We're very fortunate to have Earnest in the program.”