The Georgia Bulldogs are in hard pursuit of 2024 running back Micah Welch.

The Rivals250 running back visited Athens in March. He then returned for G-Day, watching the spring game from the stands and also hanging out with current and future Bulldog backs.

The entire trip further cemented Georgia's place as one of the top contenders in Welch's recruitment.

"The whole G-Day experience was great," Welch said. "I loved it."