Rivals250 RB Micah Welch details second UGA visit of spring
The Georgia Bulldogs are in hard pursuit of 2024 running back Micah Welch.
The Rivals250 running back visited Athens in March. He then returned for G-Day, watching the spring game from the stands and also hanging out with current and future Bulldog backs.
The entire trip further cemented Georgia's place as one of the top contenders in Welch's recruitment.
"The whole G-Day experience was great," Welch said. "I loved it."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news