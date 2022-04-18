Bradley standout transfers to UGA

The 2021-2022 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-Missouri Valley Conference first teamer averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds last year for the Braves after transferring from Florida Southwestern State.

Mike White reached into the NCAA transfer portal Monday and pulled out a plum when former Bradley standout Terry Roberts announced on Instagram that he is going to be a Bulldog.

If Florida Southwestern State sounds familiar, it should. That’s the same junior college that Bulldog guard Kario Oquendo attended before matriculating to Athens.

When Oquendo announced last week, he was taking his name out of the NCAA transfer portal, his interest was piqued.

Roberts took an official visit to Georgia over the weekend.

While at FSS, Roberts finished as the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in steals with 122, while ranking third in assists (214) and eighth in points (524).

At Bradley, Roberts earned the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week in December and was the MVC Newcomer of the Week three times.

Roberts joins team that currently includes returnee Braelen Bridges, who announced on Twitter Monday that he was coming back for one more season. Bulldogs Jabri Abdur-Rahim is also expected to return, while Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.

The Bulldogs also have former Longwood player Justin Hill, who announced his commitment to Georgia three weeks ago.

It’s believed White still has nine scholarships to fill.

Syracuse standout Frank Anselem and Oklahoma State’s Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe visited Athens along with Tucker last week.



