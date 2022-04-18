Braelen Bridges set to return

The Atlanta native, who averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds, made the announcement via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Braelen Bridges made it official that he is returning to Georgia for one final season.

He joins teammate Kario Oquendo who announced last week that he was taking himself out of the NCAA transfer portal and will be part of Mike White’s initial Bulldog team.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is also expected to return, while Jailyn Ingram told UGASports last week that he is applying for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, and if granted, will return to Georgia for another season as well.

White and his staff are currently busy trying to fill out the rest of the roster via the transfer portal, which currently features over 1,300 basketball players looking for a new home.

He joins Longwood transfer Justin Hill and Bradley transfer Terry Roberts, who committed to Georgia Monday after playing last season at Bradley.



This past weekend, Georgia hosted Roberts, former Oklahoma State guard Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and former Frank Anselem with more targets expected this weekend.



