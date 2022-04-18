Amarius Mims staying in Athens

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims has taken his name out of the NCAA transfer portal and is returning to Georgia.

UGASports publisher Radi Nabulsi first reported the change of heart Sunday afternoon on the DawgVent.

This certainly serves as great news for Georgia after Mims placed his name in the transfer portal eight days ago, and recently made a visit to Florida State. Miami was also interested in his services.

However, the former five-star has apparently had a change of heart and will return to Athens. Sources tell UGASports that Mims spoke with Kirby Smart on Sunday.

The former five-star was an early enrollee last year for the Bulldogs, but only appeared in eight games.

Smart was asked about Mims several weeks ago prior to putting his name in the portal.

“We look at the offensive line, and I’m like, ‘Man! Look how far Amarius Mims has come. Look how far this (Devin Willock) has grown and gotten better,” Smart said. “I want to see the players improve and not just gel, improve your fundamentals and get better so our team can be better. We have some guys that are getting better. I’m excited about that.”

Mims is expected to provide depth for the Bulldogs at both left and right tackle this fall behind Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones.

The former Bleckley County star did miss time during the spring with a concussion.