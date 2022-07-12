The Daily Recap: All eyes will be on Jamaal Jarrett next week
Here is the July 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Who commits next?
In back-to-back days, Georgia received commitments from class of 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.) and class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman (Imhotep Institute Charter/Philadelphia).
Jed May took a close look at which recruits are likely next in line to commit to the program with those two now in the fold.
One of those players, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), is committing in a week from Tuesday.
“The big defensive tackle from North Carolina is announcing his decision on July 19. Defensive line coach Tray Scott has pursued Jarrett as one of his top priorities ever since January,” May wrote. “That month saw Jarrett visit Athens for the national championship celebration and meet with fellow North Carolina native Jordan Davis. Georgia also brought in Davis to speak with Jarrett during his official visit weekend. The in-state Tar Heels are the other main threat, but the Bulldogs are the big favorite at this point.”
Rumors vs. Facts
Why Coleman committed
As mentioned, Georgia picked up Coleman’s commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Monday. Adam Friedman spoke to Coleman to learn more about why the rising sophomore wanted to go ahead and commit to the Bulldogs.
"I'm committed to the G," Coleman said. "Georgia's history of putting running backs out there and getting them to the next level was big. I have family down there and they were really supportive throughout this whole thing.
"I've been talking to coach Fran (Brown) for a longtime because he used to be at Rutgers," he said. "I've been forming a good bond with him. Coach (Dell) McGee and I talk about a lot. He wants me to stay on track and do well in school. He says I can be great and I just need to keep working.”
Coleman noted that Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith played a role in recruiting him to the program.
Fromm returns to Athens
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins spoke to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm about why he has returned to the Athens area following his past two years in the NFL. Right now, Fromm is staying in shape as an NFL free agent. However, he’s fine with returning to the league or moving on.
“I haven’t pushed the issue with my agent to reach out to these other leagues,” Fromm said. “At the moment, I am fine with the NFL or out [of football] with some other things.”
Never giving up
Outside the Vent
Louisville picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Madden Sanker.
LSU received a commitment from a class of 2024 four-star athlete.
An autopsy revealed former Cowboys running back Marion Barber died of a heat stroke.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!