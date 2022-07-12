The Daily Recap: All eyes will be on Jamaal Jarrett next week

Here is the July 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Who commits next? In back-to-back days, Georgia received commitments from class of 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.) and class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman (Imhotep Institute Charter/Philadelphia). Jed May took a close look at which recruits are likely next in line to commit to the program with those two now in the fold. One of those players, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), is committing in a week from Tuesday. “The big defensive tackle from North Carolina is announcing his decision on July 19. Defensive line coach Tray Scott has pursued Jarrett as one of his top priorities ever since January,” May wrote. “That month saw Jarrett visit Athens for the national championship celebration and meet with fellow North Carolina native Jordan Davis. Georgia also brought in Davis to speak with Jarrett during his official visit weekend. The in-state Tar Heels are the other main threat, but the Bulldogs are the big favorite at this point.”

Rumors vs. Facts

Why Coleman committed As mentioned, Georgia picked up Coleman’s commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Monday. Adam Friedman spoke to Coleman to learn more about why the rising sophomore wanted to go ahead and commit to the Bulldogs. "I'm committed to the G," Coleman said. "Georgia's history of putting running backs out there and getting them to the next level was big. I have family down there and they were really supportive throughout this whole thing. "I've been talking to coach Fran (Brown) for a longtime because he used to be at Rutgers," he said. "I've been forming a good bond with him. Coach (Dell) McGee and I talk about a lot. He wants me to stay on track and do well in school. He says I can be great and I just need to keep working.” Coleman noted that Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith played a role in recruiting him to the program. Fromm returns to Athens Dayne Young and Brent Rollins spoke to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm about why he has returned to the Athens area following his past two years in the NFL. Right now, Fromm is staying in shape as an NFL free agent. However, he’s fine with returning to the league or moving on. “I haven’t pushed the issue with my agent to reach out to these other leagues,” Fromm said. “At the moment, I am fine with the NFL or out [of football] with some other things.” Never giving up

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxZb3UgY2Fu4oCZdCBnbyBvdXQgdGhlcmUgYW5kIGJlIHNvZnTi gJ08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbmphY2tzb25fMTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRhbmphY2tzb25fMTA8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYmthZGdOSW90YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2JrYWRnTklvdGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFs bCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDY2MzU5NjY0ODc1OTI5 NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK