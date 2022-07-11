The month of July has already been kind to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Georgia has added a pair of 2023 Rivals250 commits in Daniel Harris and Raylen Wilson. The 2024 class also got off to a strong start with pledges from Rivals100 prospects Ny Carr and Landen Thomas.

Even with those commitments already in the bag, July is just getting started for the Bulldogs. Here's a look at five more prospects who could be committed to Georgia by the time the calendar flips to August.