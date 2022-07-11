Georgia gets its first 2025 commitment in RB Jabree Coleman
Only three class of 2025 prospects had announced their commitments coming into Monday but now a fourth is adding his name to the list. Running back Jabree Coleman out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School has committed to Georgia. The class of 2025 prospect who holds offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and others broke down his commitment with Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I'm committed to the G," Coleman said. "Georgia's history of putting running backs out there and getting them to the next level was big. I have family down there and they were really supportive throughout this whole thing.
"I've been talking to coach Fran for a longtime because he used to be at Rutgers," he said. "I've been forming a good bond with him. Coach McGee and I talk about a lot. He wants me to stay on track and do well in school. He says I can be great and I just need to keep working.
"I have some family an hour and some change away from the campus," said Coleman. "I felt really comfortable down there on campus. I always used to be in Georgia as a kid so it was already a place that I knew about.
"Right now I want my teammate Rahmir Stewart to go there," he said. "He's a senior this fall here. Tykee (Smith) made me feel better about it. When I was down there I talked to him and I've talked to him on the phone a lot about how practice is going to be, how it's humid, and how it could be with everybody there."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The future is bright for Coleman as he enters his sophomore season. So far he's shown he is a tough runner that sees running lanes well and has good overall speed and explosiveness. In the camp setting, he's done a very good job of catching the ball in space and has no problem creating separation. Coleman is, obviously, still young but his game should continue to improve as he physically develops. Georgia's presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will continue to grow as new assistant coach Fran Brown goes to work on the recruiting trail.