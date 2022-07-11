2025 RB Jabree Coleman commits to Georgia

Georgia has its first commitment in the Class of 2025. Running back Jabree Coleman out of Philadelphia has announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Coleman carried the ball 37 times for 380 yards and five touchdowns in his freshman season. Coleman played in eight games last year for powerhouse Philadelphia program Imhotep Charter.

Coleman was offered by Georgia on January 18. The running back from the City of Brotherly Love visited on June 14. Coleman got to spend quality time with running back coach Dell McGee and head coach Kirby Smart.

The commitment of Coleman is an early one but is welcomed. Coleman has the size that programs like Georgia look for in a running back. Coleman is a decisive, one-cut back with good speed for his age.

For UGA to take a commitment this early says a lot about Coleman's maturity level as well as his talent. Georgia landing the commitment of a talented prospect out of Philadelphia is nothing new. DeAndre Swift and Mark Webb are both former Dawgs that hail from Philly. Current Georgia Bulldog Tykee Smith is also from Philadelphia.

The commitment is Georgia's fifth in the month of July across the classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025. Daniel Harris, Raylen Wilson, Ny Carr, and Landen Thomas have committed to Georgia this month also.