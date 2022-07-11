Jake Fromm reveals why he is back in Athens and what's next

Jake Fromm announced he was leaving Georgia to go pro in January 2020. Now in July 2022, Fromm is back in Athens. He and his wife recently bought a home in Oconee County and the three-year starting quarterback is taking online classes to finish his degree. The quiet summer follows one of the crazier times of his life when he suddenly and unexpectedly became a starting quarterback for the New York Giants late in the 2021-22 season. “I had just recently tested positive for Covid,” Fromm said. “I was out for ten days. I was secretly hunting every day. I was trying to shoot a deer in my ten-day vacation. In the mid-afternoons, me and my wife would go out to the field, and I would throw to her. She would run routes for me. I was doing everything I needed to do to be ready.” He got the call that the Giants signed him. He then spent six weeks with the team in a time he calls a “crazy, whirlwind experience.” “I have never been more tired in a six-week period in my entire life. It was an awesome experience,” Fromm said.

He is still working out and staying in shape should an NFL want him to join them for a training camp. Fromm has not had discussions with other football leagues like the USFL or XFL. “I haven’t pushed the issue with my agent to reach out to these other leagues,” Fromm said. “At the moment, I am fine with NFL or out [of football] with some other things.” Fromm is exploring what his life will look like when football training isn’t a staple in his daily routine. The move back to Athens appears to be a step in that direction. He mentioned media and real estate as possible avenues for him professionally. He returns to Athens in the wake of the Bulldogs winning the national championship under his former backup quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV. Fromm badly wanted to attend the College Football Playoff championship in Indianapolis but was playing with the Giants the day before. He had to stay for end-of-season exit meetings. “I am in an extended stay hotel by myself,” Fromm said. “I watched the game by myself. It is one of the greatest moments ever and I get up to high five someone, and nobody is there.”

Fromm and his wife recently bought a home in the Athens area. (Radi Nabulsi)