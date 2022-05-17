The Daily Recap: A CB arrives a year earlier than expected

Here is the May 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A year earlier than expected

Marcus Washington Jr. has been committed to Georgia for a year. On Monday, however, Washington took his commitment to an extra level by reclassifying from the 2023 class to 2022.

This gives Georgia a fifth freshman defensive back to work with for the upcoming season. Washington joins Daylen Everette, Ja' Corey Thomas, Jaheim Singletary, and Julian Humphrey in the class.

Head coach Kirby Smart is certainly happy about this revelation since it gives him another body in the defensive backfield.

Washington is the son of Marcus Washington Sr., who played linebacker at Georgia from 2005-09. He was considered one of the leaders of the 2023 class before reclassifying on Monday.

Bennett’s Blue Angels flight

Quarterback Stetson Bennett recently had the opportunity to ride in the cockpit of Blue Angel pilot Lt. Griffin Stangel's F/A-18 at the Vidalia Onion Festival's air show. Bennett said former Georgia linebacker Nate McBride’s mother reached out to his mother to help set up the thrilling ride.

Bennett thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"It was the most incredible thing I have ever done in my life," Bennett said.

UGA keeps regular contact with Ragins

Georgia loves the speed receiver Zion Ragins (Jones County/Gray, Ga.) offers at the position. In track and field, Ragins has posted times of 10.35 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.2 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Having grown up a fan of Georgia, Ragins discussed how much it means to be recruited by the program, which offered him as a freshman.

Rumors vs. Facts