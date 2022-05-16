Zion Ragins has the type of speed Georgia wants at the receiver position.

The Rivals100 prospect out of Jones County High School is one of the fastest prospects in the 2024 class. He has times of 10.35 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.2 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Georgia coach Bryan McClendon sees Ragins as a receiver who can take the top off opposing defenses. That's why Georgia has Ragins as one of its top receiver targets in the 2024 cycle.