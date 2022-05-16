Stetson Bennett describes his Blue Angels flight
WINDER, Ga. - Three weeks ago, Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett took a backseat to a more experienced leader.
Bennett climbed into the cockpit of Blue Angel pilot Lt. Griffin Stangel's F/A-18 at the Vidalia Onion Festival's air show to take a ride over the Peach State.
Despite the flight leaving him a bit weak-kneed, the Dawgs' signal-caller loved the flight.
"It was the most incredible thing I have ever done in my life," Bennett told UGASports on Sunday.
Bennett can thank a former teammate's mother for the opportunity to ride along with the legendary Naval aviators.
"You remember Nate McBride was my freshman year roommate," Bennett said. "His mom saw they were coming and texted my mom to see if I wanted to go up. I said, 'Heck yeah, I want to do that.'"
When asked what the experience was like, Bennett had to pause. The normally loquacious quarterback searched for words.
"I mean, I don't know how to describe it'" Bennett said after a moment of thought. "It's everything you see in Top Gun with your eyes, but you feel that. That would be the best way to put it, I guess."
The ups and downs of Bennett's college career should have helped him to develop a strong stomach, but the twists and turns of a fighter jet are on another level altogether.
So, did he get sick?
"No, No," Bennett said. "I held it in. And then afterward, when we landed, I had rubber legs, and I was like, 'Oh man, that's pretty much all I can take.'"
MORE
Bennett held a football camp for young kids on Sunday in Winder. Here are some scenes from the day.