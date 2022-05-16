Stetson Bennett describes his Blue Angels flight

Bennett can thank a former teammate's mother for the opportunity to ride along with the legendary Naval aviators.

"It was the most incredible thing I have ever done in my life," Bennett told UGASports on Sunday.

Despite the flight leaving him a bit weak-kneed, the Dawgs' signal-caller loved the flight.

Bennett climbed into the cockpit of Blue Angel pilot Lt. Griffin Stangel's F/A-18 at the Vidalia Onion Festival's air show to take a ride over the Peach State.

"You remember Nate McBride was my freshman year roommate," Bennett said. "His mom saw they were coming and texted my mom to see if I wanted to go up. I said, 'Heck yeah, I want to do that.'"

When asked what the experience was like, Bennett had to pause. The normally loquacious quarterback searched for words.

"I mean, I don't know how to describe it'" Bennett said after a moment of thought. "It's everything you see in Top Gun with your eyes, but you feel that. That would be the best way to put it, I guess."

The ups and downs of Bennett's college career should have helped him to develop a strong stomach, but the twists and turns of a fighter jet are on another level altogether.

So, did he get sick?

"No, No," Bennett said. "I held it in. And then afterward, when we landed, I had rubber legs, and I was like, 'Oh man, that's pretty much all I can take.'"