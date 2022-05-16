Marcus Washington Jr. reclassifies to the Class of 2022

Marcus Washington Jr. is now a very late addition to the Class of 2022. Washington Jr. makes this announcement during his official visit to Georgia that was scheduled for May 15 - May 17.

Washington Jr. committed to Georgia as a member of the Class of 2023 a year ago yesterday. The Georgia legacy has elected to forego his senior year of high school and will enroll at UGA ahead of schedule.

Washington Jr. is the son of Marcus Washington Sr. who played linebacker at Georgia from 2005 to 2009. Washington Jr. grew up a Georgia Bulldog fan and was a leader in the Class of 2023 along with fellow lifelong Georgia fan Pearce Spurlin III.

Washington Jr. is the fifth defensive back in the Class of 2022 for Georgia. Washington Jr. joins Daylen Everette, Ja' Corey Thomas, Jahiem Singletary, and Julian Humphrey. All of the Class of 2022 defensive backs are ranked as four-star prospects or higher by Rivals.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart lamented several times in the spring about the low numbers for Georgia in the defensive back and wide receiver rooms. Washington Jr., primarily a cornerback in high school, helps to fortify the depth for Georgia in the secondary in the 2022 season.

