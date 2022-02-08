Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Special Teams, Coaching and More)

For the final part of our five-part statistical review, UGASports is looking at the special teams as well as offensive stats that aren’t necessarily rushing or passing-based. This will also look at how Kirby Smart has done against other coaches. Georgia won 14 games in a season for the first time ever and played 15 games in a season for the second time ever. But what about points, yards, and first downs? It's all in this edition of Stats Crunch. Georgia scored 579 points this season. The total broke the 2014 season record of 537 points in 13 games. The Bulldogs' average of 38.6 was the ninth highest in the FBS this season. The Bulldogs scored 50 or more points in a season for just the third time in school history.

Georgia Scoring 50+ points in 3 Games in a Season 2014 2019 2021 64 vs. Troy 63 vs. Murray State 56 vs. UAB 63 at Kentucky 55 vs. Arkansas State 62 at Vanderbilt 55 vs. Charleston Southern 52 at Georgia Tech 56 vs. Charleston Southern

How many of you knew that when Kelee Ringo scored that last minute touchdown in the CFP Championship, that he also helped Georgia set a record? That score was the Bulldogs’ 73rd touchdown of the season. The Dawgs had 29 on the ground, 39 through the air and five in returns. Here are the Dawgs' top seasons in touchdowns.

Most Touchdowns Scored in a Season by Georgia Touchdowns Touchdowns 2021 73 2017 67 2012 72 2013 58 2014 70 1942 54 2018 68 2011 54

Georgia also had 341 first downs, breaking the record of the 331 it had in 2018. What about how they did in conversions? Check out what Georgia has done in both third down and fourth down conversions under Kirby Smart.

Georgia in Conversions Under Kirby Smart 3rd Down Conversions (pct) 4th Down Conversions (pct) 2016 81 / 194 (41.8) 7 / 13 (53.8) 2017 89 / 195 (45.6) 7 / 12 (58.3) 2018 77 / 162 (47.5) 8 / 13 (61.5) 2019 77 / 187 (41.2) 6 / 10 (60.0) 2020 62 / 135 (45.9) 5 / 13 (38.5) 2021 77 / 171 (45.0) 8 / 14 (57.1)

When the conversions didn’t convert for Georgia, the kicking game came in often. Jack Podlesny actually had a better season in 2021 (81.5) than in 2020 (81.3) in terms of percentages. He was 22-for-27 in field goals with a long of 49 yards in the CFP Championship game in 2021. In 2020, his season-long of 53 also came in his final game against Cincinnati. The 22 field goals were tied for the sixth most by a Georgia player.

Most Field Goals in a Season by Georgia Bulldog Seasons Field Goals Billy Bennett 2003 31 Rodrigo Blankenship 2019 27 Billy Bennett 2002 26 Kevin Butler 1984 23 Brandon Coutu 2005 23 Marshall Morgan 2013 22 Jack Podlesny 2021 22

His current average of 81.4 would be number two all-time in Georgia history behind Rodrigo Blankenship (82.5). He did miss an extra point in the Kentucky game, but he ended the season making the next 38. In terms of punting, Jake Camarda had an average of 46.7 yards per punt and had a 45.8 average for his career. Both are in the in the top five all-time at Georgia and one of them is the best.

Punting Average Leaders Season Avg Career Avg Drew Butler 48.1 (2009) Jake Camarda 45.8 Jake Camarda 46.8 (2019) Drew Butler 45.4 Jake Camarda 46.6 (2020) Chip Andrews 43.2 Jake Camarda 45.8 (2021) Brian Mimbs 43.1 Chip Andrews 45.4 (1984) Bobby Walden 42.8 Cris Carpenter 42.8

18 of Camarda’s 47 punts went for 50 yards or more, including a 68-yard punt against Alabama in the SEC Championship. He also pinned 17 of the punts inside the 20-yard line. Camarda also had 71 of 102 kickoffs go for a touchback (69.6). Jared Zirkel had all three his kickoffs go for a touchback. Podlesny went two-for-four on kickoffs. In returns, Georgia averaged 18.9 yards on kickoff returns and 9.6 on punt returns. The Bulldogs also blocked five kicks on the season. Jalen Carter blocked an extra point and field goal. Devonte Wyatt also blocked a field goal. Nolan Smith blocked a punt, as did Dan Jackson. Jackson’s punt was recovered for a touchdown by Zamir White. Finally, in terms of coaching, check how Georgia has done against each school in the SEC under the current head coach.

Kirby Smart vs. SEC Teams and Georgia Tech Record Points For - Points Against (Difference) vs. Florida 4-2 174 - 116 (+58) vs. Kentucky 6-0 168 - 70 (+98) vs. Missouri 6-0 243 - 104 (+139) vs. South Carolina 5-1 195 - 90 (+105) vs. Tennessee 5-1 238 - 98 (+140) vs. Vanderbilt 4-1 194 - 50 (+144) vs. Alabama 1-4 132 - 161 (-29) vs. Arkansas 2-0 74 - 10 (+64) vs. Auburn 6-1 167 - 94 (+73) vs. LSU 0-2 26 - 73 (-47) vs. Mississippi 0-1 14 - 45 (-31) vs. Mississippi State 2-0 62 - 27 (+35) vs. Texas A&M 1-0 19 - 13 (+6) vs. Georgia Tech 4-1 207 - 63 (+144)

Despite being the head coach for Georgia just six seasons, Kirby Smart is already fourth on Georgia’s all-time list.