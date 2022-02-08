 UGASports - Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Special Teams, Coaching and More)
Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Special Teams, Coaching and More)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

For the final part of our five-part statistical review, UGASports is looking at the special teams as well as offensive stats that aren’t necessarily rushing or passing-based. This will also look at how Kirby Smart has done against other coaches. Georgia won 14 games in a season for the first time ever and played 15 games in a season for the second time ever. But what about points, yards, and first downs? It's all in this edition of Stats Crunch.

Georgia scored 579 points this season. The total broke the 2014 season record of 537 points in 13 games. The Bulldogs' average of 38.6 was the ninth highest in the FBS this season.

The Bulldogs scored 50 or more points in a season for just the third time in school history.

Georgia Scoring 50+ points in 3 Games in a Season
2014 2019 2021

64 vs. Troy

63 vs. Murray State

56 vs. UAB

63 at Kentucky

55 vs. Arkansas State

62 at Vanderbilt

55 vs. Charleston Southern

52 at Georgia Tech

56 vs. Charleston Southern

How many of you knew that when Kelee Ringo scored that last minute touchdown in the CFP Championship, that he also helped Georgia set a record? That score was the Bulldogs’ 73rd touchdown of the season. The Dawgs had 29 on the ground, 39 through the air and five in returns. Here are the Dawgs' top seasons in touchdowns.

Most Touchdowns Scored in a Season by Georgia
Touchdowns Touchdowns

2021

73

2017

67

2012

72

2013

58

2014

70

1942

54

2018

68

2011

54

Georgia also had 341 first downs, breaking the record of the 331 it had in 2018.

What about how they did in conversions? Check out what Georgia has done in both third down and fourth down conversions under Kirby Smart.

Georgia in Conversions Under Kirby Smart
3rd Down Conversions (pct) 4th Down Conversions (pct)

2016

81 / 194 (41.8)

7 / 13 (53.8)

2017

89 / 195 (45.6)

7 / 12 (58.3)

2018

77 / 162 (47.5)

8 / 13 (61.5)

2019

77 / 187 (41.2)

6 / 10 (60.0)

2020

62 / 135 (45.9)

5 / 13 (38.5)

2021

77 / 171 (45.0)

8 / 14 (57.1)

When the conversions didn’t convert for Georgia, the kicking game came in often. Jack Podlesny actually had a better season in 2021 (81.5) than in 2020 (81.3) in terms of percentages.

He was 22-for-27 in field goals with a long of 49 yards in the CFP Championship game in 2021. In 2020, his season-long of 53 also came in his final game against Cincinnati.

The 22 field goals were tied for the sixth most by a Georgia player.

Most Field Goals in a Season by Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Field Goals

Billy Bennett

2003

31

Rodrigo Blankenship

2019

27

Billy Bennett

2002

26

Kevin Butler

1984

23

Brandon Coutu

2005

23

Marshall Morgan

2013

22

Jack Podlesny

2021

22

His current average of 81.4 would be number two all-time in Georgia history behind Rodrigo Blankenship (82.5).

He did miss an extra point in the Kentucky game, but he ended the season making the next 38.

In terms of punting, Jake Camarda had an average of 46.7 yards per punt and had a 45.8 average for his career. Both are in the in the top five all-time at Georgia and one of them is the best.

Punting Average Leaders
Season Avg Career Avg

Drew Butler

48.1 (2009)

Jake Camarda

45.8

Jake Camarda

46.8 (2019)

Drew Butler

45.4

Jake Camarda

46.6 (2020)

Chip Andrews

43.2

Jake Camarda

45.8 (2021)

Brian Mimbs

43.1

Chip Andrews

45.4 (1984)

Bobby Walden

42.8

Cris Carpenter

42.8

18 of Camarda’s 47 punts went for 50 yards or more, including a 68-yard punt against Alabama in the SEC Championship. He also pinned 17 of the punts inside the 20-yard line.

Camarda also had 71 of 102 kickoffs go for a touchback (69.6). Jared Zirkel had all three his kickoffs go for a touchback. Podlesny went two-for-four on kickoffs.

In returns, Georgia averaged 18.9 yards on kickoff returns and 9.6 on punt returns.

The Bulldogs also blocked five kicks on the season. Jalen Carter blocked an extra point and field goal. Devonte Wyatt also blocked a field goal. Nolan Smith blocked a punt, as did Dan Jackson. Jackson’s punt was recovered for a touchdown by Zamir White.

Finally, in terms of coaching, check how Georgia has done against each school in the SEC under the current head coach.

Kirby Smart vs. SEC Teams and Georgia Tech
Record Points For - Points Against (Difference)

vs. Florida

4-2

174 - 116 (+58)

vs. Kentucky

6-0

168 - 70 (+98)

vs. Missouri

6-0

243 - 104 (+139)

vs. South Carolina

5-1

195 - 90 (+105)

vs. Tennessee

5-1

238 - 98 (+140)

vs. Vanderbilt

4-1

194 - 50 (+144)

vs. Alabama

1-4

132 - 161 (-29)

vs. Arkansas

2-0

74 - 10 (+64)

vs. Auburn

6-1

167 - 94 (+73)

vs. LSU

0-2

26 - 73 (-47)

vs. Mississippi

0-1

14 - 45 (-31)

vs. Mississippi State

2-0

62 - 27 (+35)

vs. Texas A&M

1-0

19 - 13 (+6)

vs. Georgia Tech

4-1

207 - 63 (+144)

Despite being the head coach for Georgia just six seasons, Kirby Smart is already fourth on Georgia’s all-time list.

Most Wins by Georgia Head Coach
Seasons Wins at UGA

Vince Dooley

1964 - 1988

201

Mark Richt

2001 - 2015

145

Wally Butts

1939 - 1960

140

Kirby Smart

2016 - present

66

Harry Mehre

1928 - 1937

59

Ray Goff

1989 - 1995

46

W.A. Cunningham

1910 - 1919

43

Jim Donnan

1996 - 2000

40

If you are curious, Nick Saban had 43 wins after six seasons and Dabo Swinney had 51.


2021 REVIEW

Part One: Rushing

Part Two: Receiving

Part Three: Passing

Part Four: Defense

