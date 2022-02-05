Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Defense)

In the 2020 season, Georgia opened up the season with a safety and ended the season with a safety. The 2021 season was pretty much the same way. The defense started with a pick six and the last score of the game was a pick six. The Bulldogs' defense has thrived under Kirby Smart and his staff over the last six seasons, and the team has set many records and found itself at the top or near the top of many statistical categories. Which categories? Find out as we look at part four of the 2021 statistical review as UGASports talks defense. The Bulldogs allowed just over ten points per game this season, which isn't bad considering they faced the Heisman Trophy winner twice. Georgia also led the nation in scoring defense in both 1968 and 2019. The 10.2 set a team record for fewest points per game allowed in a season, with 12 or more games breaking the 12.6 average the Dawgs had two seasons ago. Here are the nation's leaders in both scoring defense and scrimmage touchdowns allowed.

2021 Defensive Scoring Leaders Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage Touchdowns Allowed Georgia - 10.2 Georgia - 13 Clemson - 14.8 Clemson - 18 Texas A&M - 15.9 Texas A&M - 19 Wisconsin - 19

The Bulldogs were the only team in the nation to post three shutouts this season. They blanked Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. It was the fourth time since 1980 that they had three shutouts in a season (1980, 1981, 2019, 2021). Since Kirby Smart took over, the Bulldogs have had the most shutouts in college football (even more than the place he used to coach).

Shutout Leaders Most Shutouts This Season Most Shutouts Since 2016 Georgia - 3 Georgia - 8 Fresno State - 2 Alabama - 7 Penn State - 2 Penn State - 6 UAB - 2 Virginia Tech - 6 UTSA - 2 Wisconsin - 6 VIrginia - 2

Over the last two seasons, Georgia has held its opponents to single digits ten times. No other FBS team held its opponents more than six times. The rushing defense is where Georgia has excelled the most lately. You don't have to look too far down to see where the Dawgs' defense ranks in terms of stopping the run.



Georgia Rush Defense Under Kirby Smart (SEC and FBS Rank) Rush Yds / Game Rush Yds / Attempt TD Rushes 2016 143.7 (4th - 36th) 4.0 (5th - 40th) 24 (9th - T-74th) 2017 126.0 (2nd - 20th) 3.7 (3rd - 31st) 8 (1st - T-5th) 2018 134 (5th - 31st) 4.0 (7th - 49th) 18 (9th - 51st) 2019 74.7 (1st - 1st) 2.6 (1st - 2nd) 2 (1st - 1st) 2020 72.3 (1st - 1st) 2.4 (1st - 1st) 8 (2nd - T-22nd) 2021 78.9 (1st - 2nd) 2.6 (1st - 2nd) 3 (1st - 1st)

Georgia allowed just three rushing touchdowns in 2021. An FBS team allowed four or more rushing touchdowns in a single game 151 times in 2021. Only Wisconsin allowed fewer rush yards per game and attempt than Georgia this season. In terms of passing, the Bulldogs are close to the top as well.

Georgia Pass Defense Under Kirby Smart (SEC and FBS Rank) Pass Yds / Game TD Passes 2016 183.8 (2nd - 16th) 14 (T-4th - T-17th) 2017 168.9 (3rd - 8th) 19 (10th - T-60th) 2018 180.3 (3rd - 13th) 13 (3rd - T-11th) 2019 201.1 (5th - 31st) 16 (6th - T-25th) 2020 248.7 (6th - 88th) 15 (T-1st - T-63rd) 2021 190.0 (2nd - 13th) 10 (1st - 3rd)

Washington and Wisconsin are the two teams that allowed more TD passes than Georgia this season. However, the Huskies played just 12 games, and the Badgers just 13 compared to the Bulldogs' 15. Lewis Cine ended up being the tackle leader for the Dawgs. He ended up with 73. It's the third time in four seasons when the leader had less than 80. Four Bulldogs ended up between 67 and 73 tackles for Georgia (Cine, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker). Here are the annual leaders in tackles for the Dawgs over the last ten seasons.

Georgia Tackle Leaders Since 2012 Leader Leader 2012 Alec Ogletree - 111 2016 Roquan Smith - 95 2013 Ramik Wilson - 133 2017 Roquan Smith - 137 2014 Amarlo Herrera - 115 2018 Richard LeCounte - 74 2015 Jake Ganus - 102 2019 Monty Rice - 89



2020 Nakobe Dean - 71 2021 Lewis Cine - 73

Dean led the Dawgs with 10.5 tackles for loss. Ten different Bulldogs had at least five. Dean, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Tindall, Travon Walker, Robert Beal, Jr., Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, and Adam Anderson. Beal led the team in sacks with 6.5, and Dean and Travon Walker finished tied for second with six. As a whole, Georgia finished with 49 sacks. Since sacks became an official record in 1979, the 2021 team had the second most sacks in a season.

Georgia - Most Sacks in a Single Season Team Sacks (yards) Individual Leader That Season 1981 52 (-364) Jimmy Payne - 12 2021 49 (-374) Robert Beal, Jr - 6.5 2002 45 (-315) David Pollack - 14 1989 44 (-254) Mo Lewis - 10 2007 42 (-294) Marcus Howard - 10.5

At the end of the season, it seems Georgia applies the most pressure.

Georgia Sacks in Bowl Games Under Kirby Smart Season Opponent Sacks 2016 TCU 5 2017 Oklahoma 5 2017 Alabama 3 2018 Texas 2 2019 Baylor 3 2020 Cincinnati 8 *** 2021 Michigan 4 2021 Alabama 4

Nine different Dawgs totaled 16 interceptions on defense in 2021. In 2020, only four different Dawgs had interceptions. Derion Kendrick led all Bulldogs with four. He was also the only Georgia player to have two in one game, when he picked off two Michigan passes in the Orange Bowl. Georgia was one of four FBS teams to have four interceptions returned for a touchdown this past season. Appalachian State, Pittsburgh, and Ohio State were the other three teams in the nation to have four pick sixes. The Bulldogs' defense has produced three different seasons in which they had four pick-sixes.

Georgia - Seasons with 4 Interceptions Returned for Touchdowns 2000 2002 2021 Tim Wansley (2) Kentrell Curry Christopher Smith Terreal Bierria Tim Jennings Jamon Dumas-Johnson Jamie Henderson David Pollack Nakobe Dean Bruce Thornton Kelee Ringo

As a team, Georgia took home the big trophy. Individually, the Bulldog defenders took some hardware themselves, and each one was the second time a Dawg won that award.

2021 Georgia Defensive Award Winners Bednarik Award Butkus Award Outland Award 2004 - David Pollack 2017 - Roquan Smith 1968 - Bill Stanfill 2021 - Jordan Davis 2021 - Nakobe Dean 2021 - Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis also finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy race. How rare is it for a Georgia defender to finish in the Heisman race? Here's a list of those select Bulldogs.

Georgia Defenders in Heisman Voting Player Player 1966 George Patton (10th) 2012 Jarvis Jones (10th) 1983 Terry Hoage (5th) 2017 Roquan Smith (10th) 1998 Champ Bailey (7th) 2021 Jordan Davis (9th)