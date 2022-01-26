Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Receiving)

In 2021, Georgia averaged 251.7 yards receiving per game. The Bulldogs also ended up with 265 receptions by 20 different players. Georgia was the only SEC team, and one of nine FBS teams, with at least 20 different players with a reception. These are a few of the numbers in this edition of Stats Crunch. This was also just the fourth time in the 2000s when Georgia had ten or more different players with at least 100 yards receiving. The 2013 team had 12, while the 2012 team had 11. This was also the fourth time in the 2000's when Georgia had 11 or more players with at least a receiving touchdown, with 2011 having the most with 12. Many of the Dawg receivers had multiple touchdown receptions. Five different Dawgs had at least four. That has happened just four times in the 2000s.



Seasons Where 5 Different Bulldogs had 4+ TD Receptions Since 2000 2011 2012 2013 2021 Tavarres King (8) Tavarres King (9) Todd Gurley (6) Brock Bowers (13) Orson Charles (5) Chris Conley (6) Arthur Lynch (5) Jermaine Burton (5) Michael Bennett (5) Michael Bennett (4) Rantavious Wooten (5) Ladd McConkey (5) Marlon Brown (4) Marlon Brown (4) Michael Bennett (4) James Cook (4) Malcolm Mitchell (4) Malcolm Mitchell (4) Chris Conley (4) AD Mitchell (4)

Many of those touchdown receptions were courtesy of freshmen. Of the team's 39 touchdown receptions, 25 were from freshmen (64 percent). The Bulldogs led the nation with 25 freshman touchdown receptions. Akron was second with 16 and LSU was second in the SEC with 12. Brock Bowers set multiple school records. He ended up with the most touchdown receptions in a season, and in terms of receptions and yards receiving, he was pretty close.



Most TD Receptions in a Season by Georgia Bulldog Season Class TD Receptions Brock Bowers 2021 Freshman 13 Terrence Edwards 2002 Senior 11 Brice Hunter 1993 Sophomore 9 Hason Graham 1994 Senior 9 Terrence Edwards 1999 Freshman 9 A.J. Green 2010 Junior 9 Tavarres King 2012 Senior 9 Riley Ridley 2018 Junior 9

Most Receptions in a Season by Georgia Bulldog Season Class Receptions Brice Hunter 1993 Sophomore 76 Terrence Edwards 2002 Senior 59 Brice Hunter 1994 Junior 59 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 Senior 58 Malcolm Mitchell 2015 Senior 58 A.J. Green 2010 Junior 57 A.J. Green 2008 Freshman 56 Brock Bowers 2021 Freshman 56 Hines Ward 1997 Senior 55

Most Yards Receiving in a Season by Georgia Bulldog Season Class Yards Receiving Terrence Edwards 2002 Senior 1,004 Brice Hunter 1993 Sophomore 970 A.J. Green 2008 Freshman 963 Tavarres King 2012 Senior 950 HInes Ward 1996 Junior 900 Brock Bowers 2021 Freshman 882 Hason Graham 1994 Senior 881

Bowers won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award this season, but he was left off as a finalist for the Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end. Where did he rank in receiving stats among tight ends? Check out this list -

Brock Bowers - 2021 Stats and FBS Ranks for Tight Ends Stats FBS Rank Receptions 56 7th Yards Receiving 882 3rd TD Receptions 13 1st Yards Per Reception 15.8 5th

Bowers was just one of four tight ends who caught passes for the Dawgs. Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, and Brett Seither also got in the act for Georgia. Here is a look at who caught passes for the Bulldogs in 2021 in terms of position.

2021 Georgia Receiving Stats by Position Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions Wide Receivers 128 1,966 18 Tight Ends 75 1,161 15 Running Backs 62 648 6

One of the running backs who excelled in receiving the ball was James Cook. Cook had just two touchdown receptions entering this season, but in 2021 alone he doubled that number. Touchdown receptions is just one of the big receiving categories by Georgia running backs over the last 30 seasons.

Receiving Leaders by Georgia Running Backs SInce 1990 Career Receptions Career Yards Career TD Receptions D'Andre Swift - 73 James Cook - 730 Todd Gurley - 6 James Cook - 67 D'Andre Swift - 666 Sony Michel - 6 Todd Gurley - 65 Knowshon Moreno - 645 James Cook - 6 Sony Michel - 64 Sony Michel - 621 D'Andre Swift - 5 Knowshon Moreno - 53 Todd Gurley - 615 Terrell Davis - 4 Robert Edwards Garrison Hearst - 546 Nick Chubb - 4

Both Bowers and Cook are mentioned among the leaders for single game stats this season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia - Single Game Leaders in Receiving in 2021 Receptions Yards Receiving Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 10 Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 139 Brock Bowers (Clemson) - 6 Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 135 Brock Bowers (South Carolina) - 5 James Cook (Michigan) - 112 Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 5 Brock Bowers (UAB) - 107 Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 5 Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 101 AD Mitchell (Tennessee) - 5 Brock Bowers (Georgia Tech) - 100 Brock Bowers (Michigan) - 5 Jermaine Burton (UAB) - 92

Bowers was the only Bulldog to catch more than one touchdown in a single game. He caught two touchdown passes in five separate games. Only Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky had more games with multiple touchdowns with six. Both George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock had zero touchdown receptions this season, but both came back at the end of the season from lengthy injuries. Pickens ended up with five receptions for 107 yards, while Blaylock had two receptions for 11 yards. Pickens was a prominent player in reception leaders for the Dawgs in his first two seasons, but this season it was three freshmen who took those spots. Check out the Dawg leaders in receptions over the last ten seasons.



Top 3 Reception Leaders for Georgia Over the Last 10 Seasons Top Receiver Second Third 2012 Tavarres King - 42 Malcolm Mitchell - 40 Marlon Brown - 27 2013 Chris Conley - 45 Michael Bennett - 41 Todd Gurley - 37 2014 Michael Bennett - 37 Chris Conley - 36 Malcolm Mitchell - 31 2015 Malcolm Mitchell - 58 Terry Godwin - 35 Sony Michel - 26 2016 Isaiah McKenzie - 44 Terry Godwin - 38 Isaac Nauta - 29 2017 Javon Wims - 45 Terry Godwin - 38 Mecole Hardman - 25 2018 Riley Ridley - 44 Mecole Hardman - 34 D'Andre Swift - 32 2019 George Pickens - 49 Lawrence Cager - 33 Demetris Robertson - 30 2020 Kearis Jackson - 36 George Pickens - 36 Jermaine Burton - 27 2021 Brock Bowers - 56 Ladd McConkey - 31 AD Mitchell - 27