 Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Receiving)
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 00:20:50 -0600') }} football

Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Receiving)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats

In 2021, Georgia averaged 251.7 yards receiving per game. The Bulldogs also ended up with 265 receptions by 20 different players. Georgia was the only SEC team, and one of nine FBS teams, with at least 20 different players with a reception. These are a few of the numbers in this edition of Stats Crunch.

This was also just the fourth time in the 2000s when Georgia had ten or more different players with at least 100 yards receiving. The 2013 team had 12, while the 2012 team had 11.

This was also the fourth time in the 2000's when Georgia had 11 or more players with at least a receiving touchdown, with 2011 having the most with 12.

Many of the Dawg receivers had multiple touchdown receptions. Five different Dawgs had at least four. That has happened just four times in the 2000s.


Seasons Where 5 Different Bulldogs had 4+ TD Receptions Since 2000
2011 2012 2013 2021

Tavarres King (8)

Tavarres King (9)

Todd Gurley (6)

Brock Bowers (13)

Orson Charles (5)

Chris Conley (6)

Arthur Lynch (5)

Jermaine Burton (5)

Michael Bennett (5)

Michael Bennett (4)

Rantavious Wooten (5)

Ladd McConkey (5)

Marlon Brown (4)

Marlon Brown (4)

Michael Bennett (4)

James Cook (4)

Malcolm Mitchell (4)

Malcolm Mitchell (4)

Chris Conley (4)

AD Mitchell (4)

Many of those touchdown receptions were courtesy of freshmen. Of the team's 39 touchdown receptions, 25 were from freshmen (64 percent). The Bulldogs led the nation with 25 freshman touchdown receptions. Akron was second with 16 and LSU was second in the SEC with 12.

Brock Bowers set multiple school records. He ended up with the most touchdown receptions in a season, and in terms of receptions and yards receiving, he was pretty close.


Most TD Receptions in a Season by Georgia Bulldog
Season Class TD Receptions

Brock Bowers

2021

Freshman

13

Terrence Edwards

2002

Senior

11

Brice Hunter

1993

Sophomore

9

Hason Graham

1994

Senior

9

Terrence Edwards

1999

Freshman

9

A.J. Green

2010

Junior

9

Tavarres King

2012

Senior

9

Riley Ridley

2018

Junior

9
Most Receptions in a Season by Georgia Bulldog
Season Class Receptions

Brice Hunter

1993

Sophomore

76

Terrence Edwards

2002

Senior

59

Brice Hunter

1994

Junior

59

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

Senior

58

Malcolm Mitchell

2015

Senior

58

A.J. Green

2010

Junior

57

A.J. Green

2008

Freshman

56

Brock Bowers

2021

Freshman

56

Hines Ward

1997

Senior

55
Most Yards Receiving in a Season by Georgia Bulldog
Season Class Yards Receiving

Terrence Edwards

2002

Senior

1,004

Brice Hunter

1993

Sophomore

970

A.J. Green

2008

Freshman

963

Tavarres King

2012

Senior

950

HInes Ward

1996

Junior

900

Brock Bowers

2021

Freshman

882

Hason Graham

1994

Senior

881

Bowers won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award this season, but he was left off as a finalist for the Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end. Where did he rank in receiving stats among tight ends? Check out this list -

Brock Bowers - 2021 Stats and FBS Ranks for Tight Ends
Stats FBS Rank

Receptions

56

7th

Yards Receiving

882

3rd

TD Receptions

13

1st

Yards Per Reception

15.8

5th

Bowers was just one of four tight ends who caught passes for the Dawgs. Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, and Brett Seither also got in the act for Georgia. Here is a look at who caught passes for the Bulldogs in 2021 in terms of position.

2021 Georgia Receiving Stats by Position
Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions

Wide Receivers

128

1,966

18

Tight Ends

75

1,161

15

Running Backs

62

648

6

One of the running backs who excelled in receiving the ball was James Cook. Cook had just two touchdown receptions entering this season, but in 2021 alone he doubled that number. Touchdown receptions is just one of the big receiving categories by Georgia running backs over the last 30 seasons.

Receiving Leaders by Georgia Running Backs SInce 1990
Career Receptions Career Yards Career TD Receptions

D'Andre Swift - 73

James Cook - 730

Todd Gurley - 6

James Cook - 67

D'Andre Swift - 666

Sony Michel - 6

Todd Gurley - 65

Knowshon Moreno - 645

James Cook - 6

Sony Michel - 64

Sony Michel - 621

D'Andre Swift - 5

Knowshon Moreno - 53

Todd Gurley - 615

Terrell Davis - 4

Robert Edwards

Garrison Hearst - 546

Nick Chubb - 4

Both Bowers and Cook are mentioned among the leaders for single game stats this season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia - Single Game Leaders in Receiving in 2021
Receptions Yards Receiving

Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 10

Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 139

Brock Bowers (Clemson) - 6

Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 135

Brock Bowers (South Carolina) - 5

James Cook (Michigan) - 112

Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 5

Brock Bowers (UAB) - 107

Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 5

Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 101

AD Mitchell (Tennessee) - 5

Brock Bowers (Georgia Tech) - 100

Brock Bowers (Michigan) - 5

Jermaine Burton (UAB) - 92

Bowers was the only Bulldog to catch more than one touchdown in a single game. He caught two touchdown passes in five separate games. Only Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky had more games with multiple touchdowns with six.

Both George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock had zero touchdown receptions this season, but both came back at the end of the season from lengthy injuries. Pickens ended up with five receptions for 107 yards, while Blaylock had two receptions for 11 yards.

Pickens was a prominent player in reception leaders for the Dawgs in his first two seasons, but this season it was three freshmen who took those spots. Check out the Dawg leaders in receptions over the last ten seasons.

Top 3 Reception Leaders for Georgia Over the Last 10 Seasons
Top Receiver Second Third

2012

Tavarres King - 42

Malcolm Mitchell - 40

Marlon Brown - 27

2013

Chris Conley - 45

Michael Bennett - 41

Todd Gurley - 37

2014

Michael Bennett - 37

Chris Conley - 36

Malcolm Mitchell - 31

2015

Malcolm Mitchell - 58

Terry Godwin - 35

Sony Michel - 26

2016

Isaiah McKenzie - 44

Terry Godwin - 38

Isaac Nauta - 29

2017

Javon Wims - 45

Terry Godwin - 38

Mecole Hardman - 25

2018

Riley Ridley - 44

Mecole Hardman - 34

D'Andre Swift - 32

2019

George Pickens - 49

Lawrence Cager - 33

Demetris Robertson - 30

2020

Kearis Jackson - 36

George Pickens - 36

Jermaine Burton - 27

2021

Brock Bowers - 56

Ladd McConkey - 31

AD Mitchell - 27

2021 Statistical Review

Part One - Rushing

