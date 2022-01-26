Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Receiving)
In 2021, Georgia averaged 251.7 yards receiving per game. The Bulldogs also ended up with 265 receptions by 20 different players. Georgia was the only SEC team, and one of nine FBS teams, with at least 20 different players with a reception. These are a few of the numbers in this edition of Stats Crunch.
This was also just the fourth time in the 2000s when Georgia had ten or more different players with at least 100 yards receiving. The 2013 team had 12, while the 2012 team had 11.
This was also the fourth time in the 2000's when Georgia had 11 or more players with at least a receiving touchdown, with 2011 having the most with 12.
Many of the Dawg receivers had multiple touchdown receptions. Five different Dawgs had at least four. That has happened just four times in the 2000s.
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2021
|
Tavarres King (8)
|
Tavarres King (9)
|
Todd Gurley (6)
|
Brock Bowers (13)
|
Orson Charles (5)
|
Chris Conley (6)
|
Arthur Lynch (5)
|
Jermaine Burton (5)
|
Michael Bennett (5)
|
Michael Bennett (4)
|
Rantavious Wooten (5)
|
Ladd McConkey (5)
|
Marlon Brown (4)
|
Marlon Brown (4)
|
Michael Bennett (4)
|
James Cook (4)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (4)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (4)
|
Chris Conley (4)
|
AD Mitchell (4)
Many of those touchdown receptions were courtesy of freshmen. Of the team's 39 touchdown receptions, 25 were from freshmen (64 percent). The Bulldogs led the nation with 25 freshman touchdown receptions. Akron was second with 16 and LSU was second in the SEC with 12.
Brock Bowers set multiple school records. He ended up with the most touchdown receptions in a season, and in terms of receptions and yards receiving, he was pretty close.
|Season
|Class
|TD Receptions
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021
|
Freshman
|
13
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
Senior
|
11
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
Sophomore
|
9
|
Hason Graham
|
1994
|
Senior
|
9
|
Terrence Edwards
|
1999
|
Freshman
|
9
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
Junior
|
9
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
Senior
|
9
|
Riley Ridley
|
2018
|
Junior
|
9
|Season
|Class
|Receptions
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
Sophomore
|
76
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
Senior
|
59
|
Brice Hunter
|
1994
|
Junior
|
59
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
Senior
|
58
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
2015
|
Senior
|
58
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
Junior
|
57
|
A.J. Green
|
2008
|
Freshman
|
56
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021
|
Freshman
|
56
|
Hines Ward
|
1997
|
Senior
|
55
|Season
|Class
|Yards Receiving
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
Senior
|
1,004
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
Sophomore
|
970
|
A.J. Green
|
2008
|
Freshman
|
963
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
Senior
|
950
|
HInes Ward
|
1996
|
Junior
|
900
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021
|
Freshman
|
882
|
Hason Graham
|
1994
|
Senior
|
881
Bowers won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award this season, but he was left off as a finalist for the Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end. Where did he rank in receiving stats among tight ends? Check out this list -
|Stats
|FBS Rank
|
Receptions
|
56
|
7th
|
Yards Receiving
|
882
|
3rd
|
TD Receptions
|
13
|
1st
|
Yards Per Reception
|
15.8
|
5th
Bowers was just one of four tight ends who caught passes for the Dawgs. Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, and Brett Seither also got in the act for Georgia. Here is a look at who caught passes for the Bulldogs in 2021 in terms of position.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|TD Receptions
|
Wide Receivers
|
128
|
1,966
|
18
|
Tight Ends
|
75
|
1,161
|
15
|
Running Backs
|
62
|
648
|
6
One of the running backs who excelled in receiving the ball was James Cook. Cook had just two touchdown receptions entering this season, but in 2021 alone he doubled that number. Touchdown receptions is just one of the big receiving categories by Georgia running backs over the last 30 seasons.
|Career Receptions
|Career Yards
|Career TD Receptions
|
D'Andre Swift - 73
|
James Cook - 730
|
Todd Gurley - 6
|
James Cook - 67
|
D'Andre Swift - 666
|
Sony Michel - 6
|
Todd Gurley - 65
|
Knowshon Moreno - 645
|
James Cook - 6
|
Sony Michel - 64
|
Sony Michel - 621
|
D'Andre Swift - 5
|
Knowshon Moreno - 53
|
Todd Gurley - 615
|
Terrell Davis - 4
|
Robert Edwards
|
Garrison Hearst - 546
|
Nick Chubb - 4
Both Bowers and Cook are mentioned among the leaders for single game stats this season for the Bulldogs.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|
Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 10
|
Brock Bowers (Alabama - SEC) - 139
|
Brock Bowers (Clemson) - 6
|
Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 135
|
Brock Bowers (South Carolina) - 5
|
James Cook (Michigan) - 112
|
Ladd McConkey (Auburn) - 5
|
Brock Bowers (UAB) - 107
|
Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 5
|
Brock Bowers (Kentucky) - 101
|
AD Mitchell (Tennessee) - 5
|
Brock Bowers (Georgia Tech) - 100
|
Brock Bowers (Michigan) - 5
|
Jermaine Burton (UAB) - 92
Bowers was the only Bulldog to catch more than one touchdown in a single game. He caught two touchdown passes in five separate games. Only Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky had more games with multiple touchdowns with six.
Both George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock had zero touchdown receptions this season, but both came back at the end of the season from lengthy injuries. Pickens ended up with five receptions for 107 yards, while Blaylock had two receptions for 11 yards.
Pickens was a prominent player in reception leaders for the Dawgs in his first two seasons, but this season it was three freshmen who took those spots. Check out the Dawg leaders in receptions over the last ten seasons.
|Top Receiver
|Second
|Third
|
2012
|
Tavarres King - 42
|
Malcolm Mitchell - 40
|
Marlon Brown - 27
|
2013
|
Chris Conley - 45
|
Michael Bennett - 41
|
Todd Gurley - 37
|
2014
|
Michael Bennett - 37
|
Chris Conley - 36
|
Malcolm Mitchell - 31
|
2015
|
Malcolm Mitchell - 58
|
Terry Godwin - 35
|
Sony Michel - 26
|
2016
|
Isaiah McKenzie - 44
|
Terry Godwin - 38
|
Isaac Nauta - 29
|
2017
|
Javon Wims - 45
|
Terry Godwin - 38
|
Mecole Hardman - 25
|
2018
|
Riley Ridley - 44
|
Mecole Hardman - 34
|
D'Andre Swift - 32
|
2019
|
George Pickens - 49
|
Lawrence Cager - 33
|
Demetris Robertson - 30
|
2020
|
Kearis Jackson - 36
|
George Pickens - 36
|
Jermaine Burton - 27
|
2021
|
Brock Bowers - 56
|
Ladd McConkey - 31
|
AD Mitchell - 27
2021 Statistical Review