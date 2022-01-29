Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Passing)

For the fourth time in six seasons under Kirby Smart, Georgia had a different quarterback starting in the first two games. JT Daniels put up solid numbers for the Bulldogs and was a perfect 7-0 as a starter, but at the end, it was Stetson Bennett who led the Dawgs to victory after victory and eventually a CFP Championship. Bennett won the Offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and CFP Championship. He put up passing numbers that were among the best in Georgia history. Georgia passed for more touchdowns in 2021 than any season in school history, and averaged the most pass yards per game since 2013. How have the numbers compared to other seasons under Smart? Check out the results and how they ranked in the SEC.



Georgia Passing Stats Under Kirby Smart TD Passes (SEC Rank) Pass Yards Per Game (SEC Rank) 2016 16 (10th) 193.5 (10th) 2017 24 (5th) 176.9 (12th) 2018 34 (2nd) 226.1 (8th) 2019 26 (4th) 223.0 (5th) 2020 19 (7th) 249.9 (7th) 2021 39 (2nd) *** 251.9 (7th)

Five different players threw a pass for the Bulldogs, and four of them threw for a touchdown. Bennett, Daniels, Carson Beck, and running back Kenny McIntosh all found a teammate through the air for a score. Four different Dawgs is the most who have thrown a touchdown in records back to 1990. Nine other times they had three.

Seasons Where UGA had 3+ Players with TD Passes Since 1990 Player One Player Two Player Three Player Four 2021 Stetson Bennett (29) JT Daniels (7) Carson Beck (2) Kenny McIntosh (1) 1990 Greg Talley (4) Preston Jones (1) Joe Dupree (1) 1991 Eric Zeier (7) Greg Talley (4) Preston Jones (1) 1995 Mike Bobo (5) Brian Smith (3) Hines Ward (2) 1998 Quincy Carter (12) Jon England (1) Michael Greer (1) 2002 David Greene (22) D.J. Shockley (5) Cory Phillips (1) 2005 D.J Shockley (24) Joe Tereshinski III (1) Thomas Brown (1) 2006 Matthew Stafford (7) Joe Tereshinski III (3) Joe Cox (2) 2015 Greyson Lambert (12) Terry Godwin (1) Brice Ramsey (1) 2020 JT Daniels (10) Stetson Bennett (8) D'Wan Mathis (1)

How did the two main signal callers fare in different game situations?

Top 2 Georgia Quarterbacks This Season Stetson Bennett JT Daniels 1st Down 79/122 (64.8), 11 TD, 5 INT 26/37 (70.3), 2 TD, 2 INT 2nd Down 67/91 (73.6), 10 TD, 1 INT 21/31 (67.7), 2 TD, 0 INT 3rd Down 36/68 (52.9), 6 TD, 1 INT 20/25 (80.0), 3 TD, 1 INT 4th Down 3/6 (50.0), 2 TD, 0 INT 1/1 (100.0), 0 TD, 0 INT 1st Quarter 58/86 (67.4), 8 TD, 2 INT 26/31 (83.9), 3 TD, 0 INT 2nd Quarter 64/103 (62.1), 11 TD, 2 INT 20/26 (76.9), 2 TD, 0 INT 3rd Quarter 42/63 (66.7), 5 TD, 1 INT 16/27 (59.3) 2 TD, 3 INT 4th Quarter 21/35 (60.0), 5 TD, 2 INT 6/10 (60.0), 0 TD, 0 INT

One category in which Bennett excelled this past season was pass yards per attempt. He finished third in the FBS in this stat (behind Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State). He also had the third highest average by a Bulldog in the team's history (qualifying players). Matt Robinson's 10.88 in 1974 and Aaron Murray's 10.09 in 2012 were the only higher averages by a Dawg. Not only did Bennett finished third; he had the tenth best average in the SEC in the 2000s. Check out his numbers and the impressive company he's keeping.

Most Pass Yards Per Attempt in the SEC in the 2000's Seeason Team Average Tua Tagovailoa 2019 Alabama 11.27 Mac Jones 2020 Alabama 11.19 Tua Tagovailoa 2018 Alabama 11.17 Joe Burrow 2019 LSU 10.76 Zach Mettenberger 2013 LSU 10.41 Matt Corral 2020 Ole Miss 10.24 Cam Newton 2010 Auburn 10.19 Aaron Murray 2012 Georgia 10.09 Jason Campbell 2004 Auburn 10.00 Stetson Bennett 2021 Georgia 9.97

In terms of completion percentage, Bennett was sixth among Georgia players with at least 200 pass attempts.

Highest Completion Percentage by Bulldog with at least 200 Attempts Season Comp / Att Comp Pct Hutson Mason 2014 188 / 277 67.87 Jake Fromm 2018 206 / 306 67.32 Mike Bobo 1997 199 / 306 65.03 Aaron Murray 2013 225 / 347 64.84 Aaron Murray 2012 249 / 386 64.51 Stetson Bennett 2021 185 / 287 64.46

Bennett also had the tenth most yards passing in a season for Georgia.

Most Yards Passing in a Season by Bulldog Yards Yards Aaron Murray (2012) 3,893 Aaron Murray (2011) 3,149 Eric Zeier (1993) 3,525 Aaron Murray (2013) 3,075 Matthew Stafford (2008) 3,459 Aaron Murray (2010) 3,049 Eric Zeier (1994) 3,396 David Greene (2002) 2,924 David Greene (2003) 3,307 Stetson Bennett (2021) 2,862

Bennett's last two passes of the 2021 season went for touchdowns. Those two helped him move into the top six in touchdown passes for most in a season as well as a career. Check out these ranks.

Most TD Passes in a Season and Career by a Bulldog TD Passes (Season) TD Passes (Career) Aaron Murray 36 (2012) Aaron Murray 121 Aaron Murray 35 (2011) Jake Fromm 78 Jake Fromm 30 (2018) David Greene 72 Stetson Bennett 29 (2021) Eric Zeier 67 Aaron Murray 26 (2013) Matthew Stafford 51 Matthew Stafford 25 (2008) Stetson Bennett 39 7 tied with 24 Mike Bobo 38

Bennett especially got help in the UAB game. In Georgia's second game of the season, Bennett threw only 12 passes. He completed ten of those 12 passes and five went for touchdowns. That tied a Bulldog record. With whom? Check out this list.

Bulldogs with 5 TD Passes in a Game Season Opponent David Greene 2004 LSU D.J. Shockley 2005 Boise State Matthew Stafford 2008 Georgia Tech Joe Cox 2009 Arkansas Aaron Murray 2011 New Mexico State Aaron Murray 2013 Capital One Bowl Nebraska Stetson Bennett 2021 UAB

Bennett threw for 224 yards in the CFP Championship against Alabama, but he had his second career 300-yard passing performance in the game before, in the Orange Bowl. Find out where that ranked in bowl game history for the Dawgs.