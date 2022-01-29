 UGASports - Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Passing)
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-29 05:00:00 -0600') }} football

Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Passing)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats

For the fourth time in six seasons under Kirby Smart, Georgia had a different quarterback starting in the first two games. JT Daniels put up solid numbers for the Bulldogs and was a perfect 7-0 as a starter, but at the end, it was Stetson Bennett who led the Dawgs to victory after victory and eventually a CFP Championship. Bennett won the Offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and CFP Championship. He put up passing numbers that were among the best in Georgia history.

Georgia passed for more touchdowns in 2021 than any season in school history, and averaged the most pass yards per game since 2013. How have the numbers compared to other seasons under Smart? Check out the results and how they ranked in the SEC.


Georgia Passing Stats Under Kirby Smart 
TD Passes (SEC Rank) Pass Yards Per Game (SEC Rank)

2016

16 (10th)

193.5 (10th)

2017

24 (5th)

176.9 (12th)

2018

34 (2nd)

226.1 (8th)

2019

26 (4th)

223.0 (5th)

2020

19 (7th)

249.9 (7th)

2021

39 (2nd) ***

251.9 (7th)

*** Georgia record was previously at 37 set by the 2011 and 2012 teams

Five different players threw a pass for the Bulldogs, and four of them threw for a touchdown. Bennett, Daniels, Carson Beck, and running back Kenny McIntosh all found a teammate through the air for a score. Four different Dawgs is the most who have thrown a touchdown in records back to 1990. Nine other times they had three.

Seasons Where UGA had 3+ Players with TD Passes Since 1990
Player One Player Two Player Three Player Four

2021

Stetson Bennett (29)

JT Daniels (7)

Carson Beck (2)

Kenny McIntosh (1)

1990

Greg Talley (4)

Preston Jones (1)

Joe Dupree (1)

1991

Eric Zeier (7)

Greg Talley (4)

Preston Jones (1)

1995

Mike Bobo (5)

Brian Smith (3)

Hines Ward (2)

1998

Quincy Carter (12)

Jon England (1)

Michael Greer (1)

2002

David Greene (22)

D.J. Shockley (5)

Cory Phillips (1)

2005

D.J Shockley (24)

Joe Tereshinski III (1)

Thomas Brown (1)

2006

Matthew Stafford (7)

Joe Tereshinski III (3)

Joe Cox (2)

2015

Greyson Lambert (12)

Terry Godwin (1)

Brice Ramsey (1)

2020

JT Daniels (10)

Stetson Bennett (8)

D'Wan Mathis (1)
*** Brock Vandagriff threw a pass in 2021, but did not throw a touchdown

How did the two main signal callers fare in different game situations?

Top 2 Georgia Quarterbacks This Season
Stetson Bennett JT Daniels

1st Down

79/122 (64.8), 11 TD, 5 INT

26/37 (70.3), 2 TD, 2 INT

2nd Down

67/91 (73.6), 10 TD, 1 INT

21/31 (67.7), 2 TD, 0 INT

3rd Down

36/68 (52.9), 6 TD, 1 INT

20/25 (80.0), 3 TD, 1 INT

4th Down

3/6 (50.0), 2 TD, 0 INT

1/1 (100.0), 0 TD, 0 INT

1st Quarter

58/86 (67.4), 8 TD, 2 INT

26/31 (83.9), 3 TD, 0 INT

2nd Quarter

64/103 (62.1), 11 TD, 2 INT

20/26 (76.9), 2 TD, 0 INT

3rd Quarter

42/63 (66.7), 5 TD, 1 INT

16/27 (59.3) 2 TD, 3 INT

4th Quarter

21/35 (60.0), 5 TD, 2 INT

6/10 (60.0), 0 TD, 0 INT
*** Completions/Attempts (Comp Pct), TD Passes, Interceptions

One category in which Bennett excelled this past season was pass yards per attempt. He finished third in the FBS in this stat (behind Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State). He also had the third highest average by a Bulldog in the team's history (qualifying players). Matt Robinson's 10.88 in 1974 and Aaron Murray's 10.09 in 2012 were the only higher averages by a Dawg. Not only did Bennett finished third; he had the tenth best average in the SEC in the 2000s. Check out his numbers and the impressive company he's keeping.

Most Pass Yards Per Attempt in the SEC in the 2000's
Seeason Team Average

Tua Tagovailoa

2019

Alabama

11.27

Mac Jones

2020

Alabama

11.19

Tua Tagovailoa

2018

Alabama

11.17

Joe Burrow

2019

LSU

10.76

Zach Mettenberger

2013

LSU

10.41

Matt Corral

2020

Ole Miss

10.24

Cam Newton

2010

Auburn

10.19

Aaron Murray

2012

Georgia

10.09

Jason Campbell

2004

Auburn

10.00

Stetson Bennett

2021

Georgia

9.97

In terms of completion percentage, Bennett was sixth among Georgia players with at least 200 pass attempts.

Highest Completion Percentage by Bulldog with at least 200 Attempts
Season Comp / Att Comp Pct

Hutson Mason

2014

188 / 277

67.87

Jake Fromm

2018

206 / 306

67.32

Mike Bobo

1997

199 / 306

65.03

Aaron Murray

2013

225 / 347

64.84

Aaron Murray

2012

249 / 386

64.51

Stetson Bennett

2021

185 / 287

64.46

Bennett also had the tenth most yards passing in a season for Georgia.

Most Yards Passing in a Season by Bulldog
Yards Yards

Aaron Murray (2012)

3,893

Aaron Murray (2011)

3,149

Eric Zeier (1993)

3,525

Aaron Murray (2013)

3,075

Matthew Stafford (2008)

3,459

Aaron Murray (2010)

3,049

Eric Zeier (1994)

3,396

David Greene (2002)

2,924

David Greene (2003)

3,307

Stetson Bennett (2021)

2,862

Bennett's last two passes of the 2021 season went for touchdowns. Those two helped him move into the top six in touchdown passes for most in a season as well as a career. Check out these ranks.

Most TD Passes in a Season and Career by a Bulldog
TD Passes (Season) TD Passes (Career)

Aaron Murray

36 (2012)

Aaron Murray

121

Aaron Murray

35 (2011)

Jake Fromm

78

Jake Fromm

30 (2018)

David Greene

72

Stetson Bennett

29 (2021)

Eric Zeier

67

Aaron Murray

26 (2013)

Matthew Stafford

51

Matthew Stafford

25 (2008)

Stetson Bennett

39

7 tied with

24

Mike Bobo

38

Bennett especially got help in the UAB game. In Georgia's second game of the season, Bennett threw only 12 passes. He completed ten of those 12 passes and five went for touchdowns. That tied a Bulldog record. With whom? Check out this list.

Bulldogs with 5 TD Passes in a Game
Season Opponent

David Greene

2004

LSU

D.J. Shockley

2005

Boise State

Matthew Stafford

2008

Georgia Tech

Joe Cox

2009

Arkansas

Aaron Murray

2011

New Mexico State

Aaron Murray

2013 Capital One Bowl

Nebraska

Stetson Bennett

2021

UAB

Bennett threw for 224 yards in the CFP Championship against Alabama, but he had his second career 300-yard passing performance in the game before, in the Orange Bowl. Find out where that ranked in bowl game history for the Dawgs.

Most Yards Passing in a Bowl Game by a Bulldog
Bowl Opponent Yards

Aaron Murray

2013 Capital One

Nebraska

427

Hines Ward

1995 Peach

Virginia

413

JT Daniels

2021 Peach

Cincinnati

392

David Greene

2004 Capital One

Purdue

327

Hutson Mason

2014 Gator

Nebraska

320

Stetson Bennett

2021 Orange

Michigan

310

2021 REVIEW

Part One: Rushing

Part Two: Receiving


