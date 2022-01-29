Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Passing)
For the fourth time in six seasons under Kirby Smart, Georgia had a different quarterback starting in the first two games. JT Daniels put up solid numbers for the Bulldogs and was a perfect 7-0 as a starter, but at the end, it was Stetson Bennett who led the Dawgs to victory after victory and eventually a CFP Championship. Bennett won the Offensive MVP in both the Orange Bowl and CFP Championship. He put up passing numbers that were among the best in Georgia history.
Georgia passed for more touchdowns in 2021 than any season in school history, and averaged the most pass yards per game since 2013. How have the numbers compared to other seasons under Smart? Check out the results and how they ranked in the SEC.
|TD Passes (SEC Rank)
|Pass Yards Per Game (SEC Rank)
|
2016
|
16 (10th)
|
193.5 (10th)
|
2017
|
24 (5th)
|
176.9 (12th)
|
2018
|
34 (2nd)
|
226.1 (8th)
|
2019
|
26 (4th)
|
223.0 (5th)
|
2020
|
19 (7th)
|
249.9 (7th)
|
2021
|
39 (2nd) ***
|
251.9 (7th)
Five different players threw a pass for the Bulldogs, and four of them threw for a touchdown. Bennett, Daniels, Carson Beck, and running back Kenny McIntosh all found a teammate through the air for a score. Four different Dawgs is the most who have thrown a touchdown in records back to 1990. Nine other times they had three.
|Player One
|Player Two
|Player Three
|Player Four
|
2021
|
Stetson Bennett (29)
|
JT Daniels (7)
|
Carson Beck (2)
|
Kenny McIntosh (1)
|
1990
|
Greg Talley (4)
|
Preston Jones (1)
|
Joe Dupree (1)
|
1991
|
Eric Zeier (7)
|
Greg Talley (4)
|
Preston Jones (1)
|
1995
|
Mike Bobo (5)
|
Brian Smith (3)
|
Hines Ward (2)
|
1998
|
Quincy Carter (12)
|
Jon England (1)
|
Michael Greer (1)
|
2002
|
David Greene (22)
|
D.J. Shockley (5)
|
Cory Phillips (1)
|
2005
|
D.J Shockley (24)
|
Joe Tereshinski III (1)
|
Thomas Brown (1)
|
2006
|
Matthew Stafford (7)
|
Joe Tereshinski III (3)
|
Joe Cox (2)
|
2015
|
Greyson Lambert (12)
|
Terry Godwin (1)
|
Brice Ramsey (1)
|
2020
|
JT Daniels (10)
|
Stetson Bennett (8)
|
D'Wan Mathis (1)
How did the two main signal callers fare in different game situations?
|Stetson Bennett
|JT Daniels
|
1st Down
|
79/122 (64.8), 11 TD, 5 INT
|
26/37 (70.3), 2 TD, 2 INT
|
2nd Down
|
67/91 (73.6), 10 TD, 1 INT
|
21/31 (67.7), 2 TD, 0 INT
|
3rd Down
|
36/68 (52.9), 6 TD, 1 INT
|
20/25 (80.0), 3 TD, 1 INT
|
4th Down
|
3/6 (50.0), 2 TD, 0 INT
|
1/1 (100.0), 0 TD, 0 INT
|
1st Quarter
|
58/86 (67.4), 8 TD, 2 INT
|
26/31 (83.9), 3 TD, 0 INT
|
2nd Quarter
|
64/103 (62.1), 11 TD, 2 INT
|
20/26 (76.9), 2 TD, 0 INT
|
3rd Quarter
|
42/63 (66.7), 5 TD, 1 INT
|
16/27 (59.3) 2 TD, 3 INT
|
4th Quarter
|
21/35 (60.0), 5 TD, 2 INT
|
6/10 (60.0), 0 TD, 0 INT
One category in which Bennett excelled this past season was pass yards per attempt. He finished third in the FBS in this stat (behind Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State). He also had the third highest average by a Bulldog in the team's history (qualifying players). Matt Robinson's 10.88 in 1974 and Aaron Murray's 10.09 in 2012 were the only higher averages by a Dawg. Not only did Bennett finished third; he had the tenth best average in the SEC in the 2000s. Check out his numbers and the impressive company he's keeping.
|Seeason
|Team
|Average
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
2019
|
Alabama
|
11.27
|
Mac Jones
|
2020
|
Alabama
|
11.19
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
2018
|
Alabama
|
11.17
|
Joe Burrow
|
2019
|
LSU
|
10.76
|
Zach Mettenberger
|
2013
|
LSU
|
10.41
|
Matt Corral
|
2020
|
Ole Miss
|
10.24
|
Cam Newton
|
2010
|
Auburn
|
10.19
|
Aaron Murray
|
2012
|
Georgia
|
10.09
|
Jason Campbell
|
2004
|
Auburn
|
10.00
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2021
|
Georgia
|
9.97
In terms of completion percentage, Bennett was sixth among Georgia players with at least 200 pass attempts.
|Season
|Comp / Att
|Comp Pct
|
Hutson Mason
|
2014
|
188 / 277
|
67.87
|
Jake Fromm
|
2018
|
206 / 306
|
67.32
|
Mike Bobo
|
1997
|
199 / 306
|
65.03
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013
|
225 / 347
|
64.84
|
Aaron Murray
|
2012
|
249 / 386
|
64.51
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2021
|
185 / 287
|
64.46
Bennett also had the tenth most yards passing in a season for Georgia.
|Yards
|Yards
|
Aaron Murray (2012)
|
3,893
|
Aaron Murray (2011)
|
3,149
|
Eric Zeier (1993)
|
3,525
|
Aaron Murray (2013)
|
3,075
|
Matthew Stafford (2008)
|
3,459
|
Aaron Murray (2010)
|
3,049
|
Eric Zeier (1994)
|
3,396
|
David Greene (2002)
|
2,924
|
David Greene (2003)
|
3,307
|
Stetson Bennett (2021)
|
2,862
Bennett's last two passes of the 2021 season went for touchdowns. Those two helped him move into the top six in touchdown passes for most in a season as well as a career. Check out these ranks.
|TD Passes (Season)
|TD Passes (Career)
|
Aaron Murray
|
36 (2012)
|
Aaron Murray
|
121
|
Aaron Murray
|
35 (2011)
|
Jake Fromm
|
78
|
Jake Fromm
|
30 (2018)
|
David Greene
|
72
|
Stetson Bennett
|
29 (2021)
|
Eric Zeier
|
67
|
Aaron Murray
|
26 (2013)
|
Matthew Stafford
|
51
|
Matthew Stafford
|
25 (2008)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
39
|
7 tied with
|
24
|
Mike Bobo
|
38
Bennett especially got help in the UAB game. In Georgia's second game of the season, Bennett threw only 12 passes. He completed ten of those 12 passes and five went for touchdowns. That tied a Bulldog record. With whom? Check out this list.
|Season
|Opponent
|
David Greene
|
2004
|
LSU
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2005
|
Boise State
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2008
|
Georgia Tech
|
Joe Cox
|
2009
|
Arkansas
|
Aaron Murray
|
2011
|
New Mexico State
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013 Capital One Bowl
|
Nebraska
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2021
|
UAB
Bennett threw for 224 yards in the CFP Championship against Alabama, but he had his second career 300-yard passing performance in the game before, in the Orange Bowl. Find out where that ranked in bowl game history for the Dawgs.
|Bowl
|Opponent
|Yards
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013 Capital One
|
Nebraska
|
427
|
Hines Ward
|
1995 Peach
|
Virginia
|
413
|
JT Daniels
|
2021 Peach
|
Cincinnati
|
392
|
David Greene
|
2004 Capital One
|
Purdue
|
327
|
Hutson Mason
|
2014 Gator
|
Nebraska
|
320
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2021 Orange
|
Michigan
|
310
2021 REVIEW