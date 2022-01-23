Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Rushing)

In terms of rushing, the 2021 season had its ups and downs. For the first time since 2013, the Bulldogs didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher. What it did have was six players who ran for more than 200 yards. The Dawgs also had nine different players rushing for a touchdown including a wide receiver, a tight end, and a defensive lineman.

Georgia and Air Force were the only two teams in the FBS to have six different players with at least 200 yards rushing. The Bulldogs were one of three SEC schools to accomplish this feat in the 2000s (LSU in 2007; Florida in 2010). The Dawgs led the SEC with nine different players scoring a rushing touchdown and only four schools had more. The only other Georgia team to have nine different players with a rushing touchdown in the 2000s was the 2011 team.

Georgia Seasons with 9 Different Players with Rushing Touchdowns 2011 2021 Isaiah Crowell (5) Zamir White (11) Aaron Murray (2) James Cook (7) Carlton Thomas (2) Daijun Edwards (3) Brandon Boykin (1) Kenny McIntosh (3) Brandon Harton (1) Stetson Bennett (1) Kyle Karempelis (1) Brock Bowers (1) Hutson Mason (1) Jordan Davis (1) Richard Samuel (1) Ladd McConkey (1) Braden Smith (1) Kendall Milton (1)

On the whole, Georgia averaged just over 190 yards per game on the ground. That ranks somewhere in the middle during Kirby Smart's tenure. Where did it rank in the SEC? Here are all of Smart's teams.

Georgia Under Kirby Smart - Rushing Stats and SEC Ranks Rush Yards Per Game Rush Yards Per Attempt 2016 191.2 (9th) 4.7 (9th) 2017 258.4 (1st) 5.8 (1st) 2018 238.8 (1st) 5.9 (1st) 2019 185.1 (5th) 4.9 (5th) 2020 174.2 (5th) 4.6 (4th) 2021 190.6 (6th) 5.2 (3rd)

Zamir White declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. His time at Georgia had its share of injuries, but he did put up some interesting stats in his three seasons of playing time, including cracking the top 15 all-time in rush yards.

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog (10th through 16th place) Seasons Career Rush Yards 10th -Thomas Brown 2004 - 2007 2,646 11th - Kevin McLee 1975 - 1977 2,581 12th - Frank Sinkwich 1940 - 1942 2,271 13th - Willie McClendon 1976 - 1978 2,228 14th - Musa Smith 2000 - 2002 2,202 15th - Zamir White 2019 - 2021 2,043 16th - Tim Worley 1985-86, 1988 2,038

White averaged 5.3 yards per attempt throughout his career, which is the same average as Herschel Walker. However, Zamir had 382 career attempts, and Herschel had 385 in his sophomore season alone. White also had 25 rushing touchdowns during his career, including 11 in 2021. The 11 this past season matched the 11 he had in 2020. He's the sixth different Georgia player to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons since the 1940s.

Bulldogs with Back-to-Back Seasons with 10+ TD Rushes Since 1940 Seasons Charley Trippi 1945 - 1946 Herschel Walker 1980 - 1982 (3 seasons) Lars Tate 1986 - 1987 Knowshon Moreno 2007 - 2008 Todd Gurley 2012 - 2013 Zamir White 2020 - 2021

James Cook did a little bit of everything and still managed 1,503 career rush yards. This past season was eerily similar to his first three seasons combined.

James Cook - Rushing Stats Comparison First 3 Seasons 2021 Season Rush Attempts 117 113 Yards 775 728 Rush Yards Per Attempt 6.6 6.4 TD Rushes 7 7

As with passing, Stetson Bennett had a very productive season running. His 259 net yards on the ground was one of the top totals by a Georgia quarterback over the last 25 seasons.

Most Rush Yards in a Season and Career by Bulldog QB Since 1996 Season Career D.J. Shockley (2005) - 322 D.J. Shockley - 643 Quincy Carter (1998) - 284 Quincy Carter - 601 Justin Fields (2018) - 266 Aaron Murray - 396 Stetson Bennett (2021) - 259 Stetson Bennett - 325 Quincy Carter (1999) - 255 Justin Fields - 266 Matthew Stafford (2006) - 191 Matthew Stafford - 213 Aaron Murray (2013) - 186 Christian LeMay - 67 Aaron Murray (2010) - 167 Faton Bauta - 50 D.J. Shockley (2004) - 113 Jake Fromm - 40 Aaron Murray (2011) - 111 Jon England - 38

The most attempts a Georgia player had in a game in 2021 were 18 by White against Auburn. Three times this season, Georgia had a player rush for multiple rushing touchdowns. White accomplished this feat twice, while Cook did it once. Cook also had the longest rush of the season, when he ran for 67 yards late in the third quarter against Alabama in the CFP Championship game. Kenny McIntosh had the longest run for a touchdown when he had a 59-yard score against Georgia Tech. Here are the most yards rushing by a player that Georgia had in a game this season.

Most Rush Yards in a Game in 2021 by Georgia Bulldog Opponent (Yards) Opponent (Yards) Zamir White Florida (105) James Cook Alabama - CFP (77) James Cook Tennessee (104) Zamir White Clemson (74) James Cook Arkansas (87) Zamir White Arkansas (68) Zamir White Alabama - CFP (84) Kendall Milton South Carolina (66) Zamir White Charleston Southern (79) Kenny McIntosh Georgia Tech (66) Zamir White Auburn (79)

Who gets the ball and when? Here's a deeper look at how Georgia's top five running backs have fared per quarter this season.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs by Quarter in 2021 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 50 / 267 / 3 39 / 158 / 3 44 / 233 / 2 27 / 198 / 3 James Cook 34 / 246 / 2 37 / 192 / 3 25 / 182 / 1 17 / 108 / 1 Kenny McIntosh 12 / 31 / 0 13 / 38 / 0 21 / 164 / 2 12 / 97 / 1 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 22 / 110 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 6 / 1 8 / 33 / 0 40 / 176 / 2

Where do Georgia's top running backs compare to the ones in recent seasons for the Bulldogs? Here's a quick look at the top three Dawgs in terms of rushing yards in each of the last ten seasons.