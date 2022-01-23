Stats Crunch: 2021 Review (Rushing)
In terms of rushing, the 2021 season had its ups and downs. For the first time since 2013, the Bulldogs didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher. What it did have was six players who ran for more than 200 yards. The Dawgs also had nine different players rushing for a touchdown including a wide receiver, a tight end, and a defensive lineman.
Georgia and Air Force were the only two teams in the FBS to have six different players with at least 200 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs were one of three SEC schools to accomplish this feat in the 2000s (LSU in 2007; Florida in 2010).
The Dawgs led the SEC with nine different players scoring a rushing touchdown and only four schools had more.
The only other Georgia team to have nine different players with a rushing touchdown in the 2000s was the 2011 team.
|2011
|2021
|
Isaiah Crowell (5)
|
Zamir White (11)
|
Aaron Murray (2)
|
James Cook (7)
|
Carlton Thomas (2)
|
Daijun Edwards (3)
|
Brandon Boykin (1)
|
Kenny McIntosh (3)
|
Brandon Harton (1)
|
Stetson Bennett (1)
|
Kyle Karempelis (1)
|
Brock Bowers (1)
|
Hutson Mason (1)
|
Jordan Davis (1)
|
Richard Samuel (1)
|
Ladd McConkey (1)
|
Braden Smith (1)
|
Kendall Milton (1)
On the whole, Georgia averaged just over 190 yards per game on the ground. That ranks somewhere in the middle during Kirby Smart's tenure. Where did it rank in the SEC? Here are all of Smart's teams.
|Rush Yards Per Game
|Rush Yards Per Attempt
|
2016
|
191.2 (9th)
|
4.7 (9th)
|
2017
|
258.4 (1st)
|
5.8 (1st)
|
2018
|
238.8 (1st)
|
5.9 (1st)
|
2019
|
185.1 (5th)
|
4.9 (5th)
|
2020
|
174.2 (5th)
|
4.6 (4th)
|
2021
|
190.6 (6th)
|
5.2 (3rd)
Zamir White declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. His time at Georgia had its share of injuries, but he did put up some interesting stats in his three seasons of playing time, including cracking the top 15 all-time in rush yards.
|Seasons
|Career Rush Yards
|
10th -Thomas Brown
|
2004 - 2007
|
2,646
|
11th - Kevin McLee
|
1975 - 1977
|
2,581
|
12th - Frank Sinkwich
|
1940 - 1942
|
2,271
|
13th - Willie McClendon
|
1976 - 1978
|
2,228
|
14th - Musa Smith
|
2000 - 2002
|
2,202
|
15th - Zamir White
|
2019 - 2021
|
2,043
|
16th - Tim Worley
|
1985-86, 1988
|
2,038
White averaged 5.3 yards per attempt throughout his career, which is the same average as Herschel Walker. However, Zamir had 382 career attempts, and Herschel had 385 in his sophomore season alone.
White also had 25 rushing touchdowns during his career, including 11 in 2021. The 11 this past season matched the 11 he had in 2020. He's the sixth different Georgia player to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons since the 1940s.
|Seasons
|
Charley Trippi
|
1945 - 1946
|
Herschel Walker
|
1980 - 1982 (3 seasons)
|
Lars Tate
|
1986 - 1987
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
2007 - 2008
|
Todd Gurley
|
2012 - 2013
|
Zamir White
|
2020 - 2021
James Cook did a little bit of everything and still managed 1,503 career rush yards. This past season was eerily similar to his first three seasons combined.
|First 3 Seasons
|2021 Season
|
Rush Attempts
|
117
|
113
|
Yards
|
775
|
728
|
Rush Yards Per Attempt
|
6.6
|
6.4
|
TD Rushes
|
7
|
7
As with passing, Stetson Bennett had a very productive season running. His 259 net yards on the ground was one of the top totals by a Georgia quarterback over the last 25 seasons.
|Season
|Career
|
D.J. Shockley (2005) - 322
|
D.J. Shockley - 643
|
Quincy Carter (1998) - 284
|
Quincy Carter - 601
|
Justin Fields (2018) - 266
|
Aaron Murray - 396
|
Stetson Bennett (2021) - 259
|
Stetson Bennett - 325
|
Quincy Carter (1999) - 255
|
Justin Fields - 266
|
Matthew Stafford (2006) - 191
|
Matthew Stafford - 213
|
Aaron Murray (2013) - 186
|
Christian LeMay - 67
|
Aaron Murray (2010) - 167
|
Faton Bauta - 50
|
D.J. Shockley (2004) - 113
|
Jake Fromm - 40
|
Aaron Murray (2011) - 111
|
Jon England - 38
The most attempts a Georgia player had in a game in 2021 were 18 by White against Auburn.
Three times this season, Georgia had a player rush for multiple rushing touchdowns. White accomplished this feat twice, while Cook did it once.
Cook also had the longest rush of the season, when he ran for 67 yards late in the third quarter against Alabama in the CFP Championship game. Kenny McIntosh had the longest run for a touchdown when he had a 59-yard score against Georgia Tech.
Here are the most yards rushing by a player that Georgia had in a game this season.
|Opponent (Yards)
|Opponent (Yards)
|
Zamir White
|
Florida (105)
|
James Cook
|
Alabama - CFP (77)
|
James Cook
|
Tennessee (104)
|
Zamir White
|
Clemson (74)
|
James Cook
|
Arkansas (87)
|
Zamir White
|
Arkansas (68)
|
Zamir White
|
Alabama - CFP (84)
|
Kendall Milton
|
South Carolina (66)
|
Zamir White
|
Charleston Southern (79)
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
Georgia Tech (66)
|
Zamir White
|
Auburn (79)
Who gets the ball and when? Here's a deeper look at how Georgia's top five running backs have fared per quarter this season.
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
Zamir White
|
50 / 267 / 3
|
39 / 158 / 3
|
44 / 233 / 2
|
27 / 198 / 3
|
James Cook
|
34 / 246 / 2
|
37 / 192 / 3
|
25 / 182 / 1
|
17 / 108 / 1
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
12 / 31 / 0
|
13 / 38 / 0
|
21 / 164 / 2
|
12 / 97 / 1
|
Kendall Milton
|
10 / 34 / 1
|
10 / 58 / 0
|
14 / 62 / 0
|
22 / 110 / 0
|
Daijun Edwards
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
1 / 6 / 1
|
8 / 33 / 0
|
40 / 176 / 2
Where do Georgia's top running backs compare to the ones in recent seasons for the Bulldogs? Here's a quick look at the top three Dawgs in terms of rushing yards in each of the last ten seasons.
|Top Rusher
|Second
|Third
|
2012
|
Todd Gurley (1,385)
|
Keith Marshall (759)
|
Ken Malcome (272)
|
2013
|
Todd Gurley (989)
|
J.J. Green (384)
|
Brendan Douglas (345)
|
2014
|
Nick Chubb (1,547)
|
Todd Gurley (911)
|
Sony Michel (410)
|
2015
|
Sony Michel (1,161)
|
Nick Chubb (747)
|
Keith Marshall (350)
|
2016
|
Nick Chubb (1,130)
|
Sony Michel (840)
|
Brian Herrien (363)
|
2017
|
Nick Chubb (1,345)
|
Sony Michel (1,227)
|
D"Andre Swift (618)
|
2018
|
D'Andre Swift (1,049)
|
Elijah Holyfield (1,018)
|
Brian Herrien (363)
|
2019
|
D'Andre Swift (1,218)
|
Brian Herrien (490)
|
Zamir White (408)
|
2020
|
Zamir White (779)
|
James Cook (303)
|
Kenny McIntosh (251)
|
2021
|
Zamir White (856)
|
James Cook (728)
|
Kenny McIntosh (328)