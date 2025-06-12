Bulldogs add contact-minded first baseman from Alabama St.

Georgia added another big via the transfer portal on Thursday with the addition of former Alabama State first baseman Juan Cruz.

Cruz made his announcement via Instagram. The website 64Analytics.com ranks Cruz as the 189th overall player currently in the transfer portal.

A native of Apopka, Fla., Cruz batted .420 for ASU with 14 homers and 73 RBI. Even more impressive, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound first baseman with just 22 strikeouts in 252 at-bats.

He finished the season as the national Division I leader in hits with 107.

Cruz just completed his sophomore year. He's also received an invite to the Team USA Collegiate Team tryouts.

He becomes the ninth transfer to commit to the Bulldogs, joining pitchers Matt Scott (Stanford), Dylan Vogue (Michigan), Grant Edwards (New Orleans), Caden Aoki (USC), Brad Pruett (East Carolina), along with outfielder/pitcher Kenny Ishikawa (Seattle University), outfielder Cole Koniarsky (UNLV) and first baseman/designated hitter Jordy Oriach (New Mexico).

More to come.