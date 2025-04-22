Bats kept silent at No. 2 Clemson

CLEMSON – It wasn’t like Georgia did not have opportunities in Tuesday night’s game at second-ranked Clemson.

But when you don’t take advantage when they’re presented, you won’t give yourself much of a chance.

The 10th-ranked Bulldogs learned that the hard way at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, as the Bulldogs wasted numerous chances, falling to the Tigers, 3-0

“We've had chances a lot over the last four games, and we just didn't get it done,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “But we're gonna continue to work, we're gonna go through rough patches in this game, especially with the schedule we're playing and the teams we've had to face. We’ve just got to get in there and compete.”

Something needs to change.

Three times the Bulldogs put two runners on base, and twice had potential runs 90 feet away at third with one out, but failed to score.

The game marked the first time Georgia, losers of four straight, has been shut out this year. The last time came in 2024 at Tennessee, a game won by the Vols, 7-0.

“The thing you cannot do is push the panic button. You know what I mean? Players don't do well when panic's going on,” Johnson said. “It’s like I told them; I've done this a long time, and it's going to turn. You just hope it turns sooner than later.”

Georgia pitchers did all they could to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

Eight Bulldog pitchers held the Tigers to just seven hits. But unlike Georgia, Clemson (36-7) made theirs count.

Justin Byrd tossed two scoreless innings for Georgia, with Alton Davis II and Paul Farley each tossing a scoreless inning.

Clemson’s first two runs came off starter Charlie Goldstein in the first and Brian Zeldin. The Tigers did not score until a two-out double off Collin Caldwell made the score 3-0 in the seventh.

“You look at the two runs in the first two innings – both were on with a hit by pitch and a walk,” Johnson said. “It’s like I told them, when we walked, when they walked us, our guy stopped right there. That’s where we've got to make the difference and get that guy in. They did and we didn't.”

The Bulldogs (33-10) would like to start getting some clutch hits.

After struggling last weekend at Vanderbilt, failing to capitalize on opportunities also cost the Bulldogs against the Tigers.

In innings 3-5, Georgia put two runners on but failed to score a single time, including once in the fifth after runners were at first and third with just one out.

“Some guys are executing some pitches on us really well. At the same time, we're trying so hard that we're expanding our strike zone,” Johnson said. “When that happens and you start to chase, it just kind of makes it easier on them.”

Georgia returns to action on Thursday with a huge SEC series against Oklahoma.