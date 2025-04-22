Chris Peal to the portal

Another Georgia player has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Safety Chris Peal made his announcement Tuesday morning.

He becomes the eighth player to enter during the current 10-day spring window, joining running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, walk-on receiver Luke Bennett, and offensive lineman Marques Easley.

Walk-ons Brandon Moody, Nic Reeves, and Luke Haab also placed their names in the portal.

The spring window for entering the portal to be eligible for this fall ends at midnight on April 26.

Overall, 16 total Bulldogs have entered the portal since the end of last season.

Peal’s addition did not come as a surprise.

With recent additions, rumors were that Peal, who only appeared in just four games last year, would be looking around.

The Charlotte native redshirted his first year in 2023.