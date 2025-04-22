Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 22, 2025
Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma battling at the top for four-star QB Bowe Bentley
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement