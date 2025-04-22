Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma battling at the top for four-star QB Bowe Bentley

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young look at the game tape from Josh McCray at Illinois to see what the Bulldogs are getting.
Jim Donnan breaks down the three additions Georgia recently made in the transfer portal.
Georgia is in the hunt for massive offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell after offering this month.
CLEMSON – Georgia could not take advantage of its opportunities, and the result was a 3-0 loss to No. 2 Clemson.
Everybody wants Bowe Bentley. Yet these are the three teams that are at the top of his list. Get the scoop right here.
