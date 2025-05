Carter Luckie can't forget his family ties to Georgia.

His father and two uncles were once Bulldogs. His older brother, Lawson, is currently on the team. An alumni montage that plays during Norcross practices shows Lawson's touchdown in the 2023 Orange Bowl against Florida State on repeat.

Luckie's blood does indeed run red and black. But there's so much more that has Georgia as a frontrunner in the recruitment of the four-star defensive end.