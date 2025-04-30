Some "good news" on Ryland Zaborowski

Georgia first baseman Ryland Zaborowski underwent a second examination on his right elbow Wednesday morning, and apparently, the news is good.

“We got a good report from the doctor today, although he won’t be available this weekend,” head coach Wes Johnson said before practice on Wednesday. “He’s going to have to do some things, and then we’ll have a better idea of when he'll be back to the field, probably early next week. But it’s looking very, very promising that he will be back.”

Johnson hopes he’ll be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

“You always go worst-case scenario, best-case scenario, right? Johnson said. “You always go worst case; best case scenario, I think it’s going to be after he rehabs, from now till next week. Then, he’s going to swing and I’ll really be able to tell you.”

The injury occurred Saturday against Oklahoma when Zaborowski made a relay throw from right field on a run-scoring double by Scott Mulder.

Zaborowski is hitting .372 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI.

“Yeah, we dodged a bullet,” Johnson said. “It stinks he’s gone. I know for sure he won’t be there this weekend. But I don’t want to speculate. Obviously, we go next week to Tuscaloosa, but that’s out of my control.”

Johnson said Zaborowski’s UCL “is fine.”

“But there’s an attachment piece or something in there that we’ve got rehab that’s flared up,” he said. “We’ve just got to get something in there and get the elbow worked out.”

Johnson said it’s too early to tell if the injury will prohibit Zaborowski from playing in the field.

“Yeah, I have no idea,” Johnson said. “My goal is just to keep back in that batter's box. Yeah, yeah. That right-handed batter's box. But he’s DHed quite a bit, so it’s not like we need him in the field.”