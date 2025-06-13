Bulldogs add another bat

Georgia added another key bat to its roster on Friday night with the commitment of Davidson transfer Michael O’Shaughnessy.

Rated by 64Analytics as the No. 81 overall hitter last year in all of college baseball regardless of position, the third baseman batted .369 with 17 homers and 70 RBI. He's ranked as the 154th-best player in the transfer portal.

The left-handed slugger sported an OPS of 1,173 with 29 walks and 49 strikeouts in 217 at-bats.

O’Shaughnessy has one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Delmar, NY, O’Shaughnessy was a career .333 hitter at Davidson, with 35 career home runs and 155 RBI.

In a series earlier this year at Clemson, O’Shaughnessy went 3 for 11 with two RBI.

O’Shaughnessy becomes the 10th player to announce his transfer to Georgia, and the fifth position player, joining designated hitter/first baseman Jordy Oriach (New Mexico), first baseman Juan Cruz (Alabama State), outfielder Kenny Ishikawa (Seattle), and outfielder Cole Koniarsky (UNLV).