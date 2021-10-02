 UGASports - Complete Coverage: Impressive
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 17:58:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Complete Coverage: Impressive

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

So much for the notion that No. 2 Georgia hasn't had success against quality teams.

Despite impressive wins over UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, many claimed that Georgia's ranking was undeserved because the Bulldogs had "yet to play anybody."

Saturday's 37-0 win over Arkansas should dispel that notion.

For only the third time in school history and the first time since 1976, Georgia posted a shutout of a top 10 team. It was the first time since 1980 that the Bulldogs posted back-to-back shutouts of SEC opponents, doing it then against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

For complete coverage, please check out the links below:

Watch Along Show

Stories

Postgame news and notes

About the notion that Georgia "hasn't played nobody"

They said it

Hogs smothered

Arkansas doesn't help itself

Analysis

What just happened?

Postgame thoughts and observations

Final Stats'

Videos

Kirby Smart postgame

Sam Pittman postgame

Stetson Bennett on having something to prove

Kendall Milton on the running game

Nakobe Dean on the defense

Travon Walker on Georgia's defensive domination

Postgame Overreaction Show

Dawg Walk

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}