Complete Coverage: Impressive

So much for the notion that No. 2 Georgia hasn't had success against quality teams.

Despite impressive wins over UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, many claimed that Georgia's ranking was undeserved because the Bulldogs had "yet to play anybody."

Saturday's 37-0 win over Arkansas should dispel that notion.

For only the third time in school history and the first time since 1976, Georgia posted a shutout of a top 10 team. It was the first time since 1980 that the Bulldogs posted back-to-back shutouts of SEC opponents, doing it then against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

