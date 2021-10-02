They Said it: Georgia players talk dominant win over No. 8 Arkansas

"We knew going in, if they were going to try to play three down lineman, if they were going to try to play dime personnel with six defensive backs on the field, we knew they were just asking. They were basically challenging us, can we run the ball? They were saying we couldn’t, and we said we could today." - Bennett on the physicality of the offensive line.





"Obviously, you don’t play football forever, and you’d like to play football when you can play football, right? Obviously, it was a tough decision, probably one of the hardest that I’ve ever made. It was tough. At the end, I broke it down, and I decided to stay." - Bennett on his decision to return to Georgia this year.





"I think it was great. It reminded me of old times when Georgia used to run the ball a lot. It was good. As a quarterback, when you’ve got a great defense and a great run game, it’s pretty easy. Coach Smart came up to me after that last touchdown with Zamir, he just tapped me on the butt and was like, ‘I could have done that.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, well, probably on that one.’ When you can run the ball, you can control the game. When you have good defense, you can control the game." - Bennett on the run game taking a step forward today.



