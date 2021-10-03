Listen. Can you hear it?

It’s the Sunday sound of crickets from detractors that Georgia hasn’t played anyone and that’s why the Bulldogs are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the country right behind Alabama.

Hopefully, that comment does not come off as homerish, because it’s not meant to be. Just stating the obvious.

Not only do Georgia and Alabama appear to be the best two teams in the SEC, by a wide margin, but the divide between the two programs and the rest of the country may be almost as deep.

Sam Pittman has a good program in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks came with victories over Texas and Texas A&M. Yet, on Saturday, No. 8 Arkansas was no match for a Bulldog team that seems to be getting better each week.

And the Dawgs will need to get better.

The target on Georgia’s back is as big as its ever been. And this Saturday at 3:30, the Bulldogs travel to Auburn to face a Tiger team that went to LSU and returned home with a 24-19 SEC road win.

While some will trumpet the game as another big test, and it is, the Bulldogs see it as an opportunity.

That’s exactly how Georgia took Saturday’s game against Arkansas. As a result, you’re starting to see Kirby Smart’s squad get its due.

The Bulldogs already believe in themselves. It’s just the rest of the nation is starting to come around.