By The Numbers (Arkansas Game)

0 – Georgia posted its second shutout of the season and the seventh under Kirby Smart.

1 – Toward the end of the first quarter, Kendall Milton rushed for his first career touchdown.

3 – Zamir White matched his uniform number, scoring a career-high three touchdowns. He matched his career high with two rushing touchdowns, and he added a third score when he fell on the Dan Jackson blocked punt in the end zone. It was the first blocked punt returned for a score since 2018 against Missouri.

3 – Ladd McConkey had three receptions, and was the only Bulldog to have more than one catch in the game. Four other Dawgs had one each.

3-for-3 – Jack Podlesny went 3-for-3 on field goals against the Razorbacks with a long of 46 yards.

4 – The Bulldog defense had four more sacks. Devonte Wyatt and Nakobe Dean each had one and a half, while Adam Anderson added one.

4.6 – The Dawgs lead the nation, allowing 4.6 points per game. The last time the Bulldogs have allowed fewer than ten points a game for a season was in 1981, when they allowed 8.9.

6 – Wyatt led Georgia with six tackles, which was one shy of his career high.

9 – The Dawgs allowed just nine first downs in the game. They allowed four last week. This is the first time the Bulldogs have allowed fewer than ten in back-to-back games since 2011.

12 – Grant Morgan led both teams in tackles with 12, which was one more than his teammate Bumper Pool.

12-4 - Georgia is now 12-4 all-time against Arkansas, including 3-2 at home.

13-for-101 – Arkansas had 13 penalties for over 100 yards. It was the first time a Georgia opponent had that many in penalties since 2017, when Florida did it.

16-12-12-10 – Four running backs had ten or more rushes on Saturday (White, Milton, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh). The 16 is the most any Dawg has had in a game this season.

36:01 – The Bulldogs controlled the clock for just over 36 minutes.

72 – Stetson Bennett went 7-for-11 passing for 72 yards. The 72 yards was the fewest through the air by Georgia since October 19, 2019, against Kentucky, when it had 35.

162 – Arkansas had just 162 total yards of offense against the Dawgs, including 57 in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks entered the game averaging 480 yards.

273 – The Bulldogs ran for 273 net yards against Arkansas. They came in averaging just over 177 yards per game on the ground through their first four games.

310 - The 310 represents the pounds in defensive lineman Jalen Carter who came into block for Milton's touchdown and dominated three Razorbacks on his own.

1976 – This was the first time Georgia posted a shutout against a top ten team since 1976, when the Bulldogs shut out No. 10 Alabama 21-0.

2006/1980 – The last time Georgia posted back-to-back shutouts was in 2006, when it blanked South Carolina and UAB. The last time the Bulldogs posted back-to-back shutouts against two SEC teams was in 1980, when they blanked Vanderbilt and Kentucky.





Cover photo - Georgia Sports Communications/John Bazemore